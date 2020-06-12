Watch Council of Dads Online: Season 1 Episode 7

Did Anthony want to move to Vegas?

An intriguing job offer came to the forefront on Council of Dads Season 1 Episode 7, and it threatened to divide the whole family. 

Angry Luly - Council of Dads Season 1 Episode 6

Meanwhile, Evan admitted that his loyalties were not in the right place. 

Elsewhere, Luly vowed to get some clarity about her past. 

Finally, Oliver confronted Anthony about a deeply held personal secret that had severe ramifications. 

Council of Dads Season 1 Episode 7 Quotes

Never leave again.

JJ

What's mine is yours.

Luly

