Watch Killing Eve Online: Season 3 Episode 8

Did Villanelle and Eve choose what to do about their relationship?

Killing Eve Season 3 Episode 8 was filled with drama as the two women tried to assess whether they could function as a pairing. 

Who's hiring? - Killing Eve Season 3 Episode 8

Meanwhile, Carolyn uncovered a damning link between Konstantin and the Twelve. 

What did she do about it?

Elsewhere, Villanelle was in a lot of trouble over her recent string of killings. 

Killing Eve Season 3 Episode 8 Quotes

Eve: Are you leading or am I?
Villanelle: I have no idea.

Villanelle: Imagine if I refused. What do you think I would've become? Interior designer, maybe?
Eve: If you had, it would've saved me a lot of heartache.

A Waiting Game - Killing Eve Season 3 Episode 8
Who's hiring? - Killing Eve Season 3 Episode 8
Who's leading? - Killing Eve Season 3 Episode 8
She Means Business - Killing Eve Season 3 Episode 8
Waiting and Waiting - Killing Eve Season 3 Episode 8
Ticket Booth - Killing Eve Season 3 Episode 8
