Watch The Bold Type Online: Season 4 Episode 12

at .

Did Kat make a new friend?

On The Bold Type Season 4 Episode 12, a blizzard halted New York and she was forced to spend time in the officer with her nemesis. 

A Happy Kat - The Bold Type Season 4 Episode 12

Did they find some common ground?

Meanwhile, Sutton struggled to balance her career and relationship, leading to an epic blowout with a former friend. 

Elsewhere, Jane tried to emulate Jacqueline's leadership with her new staff. 

Watch The Bold Type Season 4 Episode 12 Online

Use the video above to watch The Bold Type online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience! 

@TVFanatic

13 TV Shows That Need To Crossover
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

The Bold Type Season 4 Episode 12 Quotes

Sutton: Hey, I can not drink for nine months.
Kat: Wait.
Jane: Are you serious?
Kat: Yes, she is. You're not.
Jane: Are you pregnant? Oh my god, wait, is this a good thing?
Sutton: Yes.
Kat: We're gonna have a baby.
Jane: I'm gonna be the fun auntie.
Kat: Well.
Jane: What?
Kat and Sutton: Yeah.

Don't worry, I'm not a marine biologist or anything just a big fan of shark week.

Kat

The Bold Type Season 4 Episode 12

The Bold Type Season 4 Episode 12 Photos

Ava Safford - The Bold Type Season 4 Episode 12
A Happy Kat - The Bold Type Season 4 Episode 12
Drinks At The Bell - The Bold Type Season 4 Episode 12
Ready For The Snow - The Bold Type Season 4 Episode 12
Oliver's Ex - The Bold Type Season 4 Episode 12
A Toast to Us - The Bold Type Season 4 Episode 12
  1. The Bold Type
  2. The Bold Type Season 4
  3. The Bold Type Season 4 Episode 12
  4. Watch The Bold Type Online: Season 4 Episode 12