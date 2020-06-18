The Bold Type Season 4 Episode 12 Review: Snow Day

There is nothing quite like a snow day. It is almost like the snow cast a spell on everything that it touches, and magic happens. A snow day at Scarlet is no exception.

On The Bold Type Season 4 Episode 12, when a blizzard shuts down the city, leaving everyone stranded where they are, the Bold Babes were all facing individual challenges, but the magic of the snow day helped them all pull through it.

There is so much to unpack that I almost don't know where to begin. The writers managed to weave in honest conversations about heavy issues in an incredibly authentic way.

One of the best things about the writers is that they trust their audience. On a network like Freeform, which targets a more youthful demographic, it is easy for writers to dumb down the issues thinking they are speaking to a younger audience. That is far from the case on The Bold Type.

The Bold Type presents tough topics and tackles them in a way that feels true to life. It never ends up feeling like a PSA.

One prime example of this on "Snow Day" was in the way that Oliver's ex, Jasper's, addiction is addressed.

Addiction is a hard subject for any show to take on.

Handling it from the perspective of the loved one of the addict is even harder. Writers have to be careful to avoid condemning the addict, while also being respectful to the feelings of the ones who are left to pick up the pieces.

Jasper clearly left a path of destruction in his wake when his addiction was still out of control. Now that he is out of rehab, it is difficult for Oliver to reconcile the man that is in front of him with the man he knew that hurt him.

Addiction is a horrific disease for the addict, but they aren't the only one who has to deal with the effects of it. Everyone in their lives is touched by their addiction in some way.

Of course, Oliver is going to be happy that Jasper seems to have turned his life around, but it's hard not to be waiting for the other shoe to drop. Especially when Oliver doesn't just have himself to worry about.

Oliver's priority is Carly. He knows that it is easy to be sucked in by Jasper's charm, and it is his responsibility to ensure that Jasper doesn't hurt Carly. He also needs not to let his own feelings about Jasper get in the way, though.

If Oliver is genuinely concerned that Jasper isn't on the mend, then that is one thing, but if he tries to keep Carly from him because he is still holding a grudge over how things went down between them, that is very different.

The lingering hug that they shared as Jasper was leaving spoke volumes. Oliver may be keeping up a wall, but the feelings he has for Jasper are far from in the past.

I am all for someone overcoming addiction, so I am genuinely rooting for Jasper to stay clean and be able to regain his life with Carly and Oliver, if for no other reason than those two deserve to be happy.

Oliver may have been facing his own problems, but that didn't stop him from taking some time out to dish out some words of wisdom to one of the Bold Babes.

Getting to see the different dynamics between each of the Bold Babes and Oliver and Jacqueline is always great. It would be easy for the writers to rest on their laurels and just continue with the usual pairings, but mixing it up a bit keeps things interesting.

Jane's struggle with her new leadership role as head of her vertical, The Failed Feminist, was oh too familiar.

As someone who took on a leadership role at 26 like Jane did, I can attest to the fact that it is a huge hurdle to overcome. Once you settle into the role, though, it is rewarding and gives you a new sense of self-confidence.

Jane will flourish in her role given time. Not only will she become a better leader, but she will also become a better writer. Working that closely with other writers it will open her mind to different ideas, even if those ideas are vastly different from hers.

Learning that Jane dislikes Scott's article so much because she didn't agree with his opinion was no surprise whatsoever. That is an issue that Jane has struggled with throughout The Bold Type.

We saw it when she wouldn't open up her mind to the idea of Sutton keeping a gun in their apartment, and again when Kat tried to let her know that she needed to check her privilege, as well as countless other times.

Jane Sloan is a work in progress, though, and that is okay. What matters most is that she was able to accept that she had made the wrong choice by trying to silence Scott, she admitted she was wrong, and she corrected her error.

Her initial issue with Scott's article was such a throwback to The Bold Type Season 1 Episode 2. Jane did the same thing when she wrote the sex column. She focused on facts and statistics when she was too uncomfortable with inputting her own point of view.

Jacqueline pushing her out of her comfort zone and forcing her to put more of herself into her work has influenced Jane's writing style ever since. Jane making Scott do the same is going to be better for him in the long run.

It also allows Jane and him to understand each other on a deeper level. As two people who have both faced tragic loss, they can understand each other in a way that other people who haven't gone through that experience.

The lines already started to seem to be getting blurred. Jane worked hard to get where she is today. I would hate to see her put that in jeopardy just for a cute guy.

Jane also is not in the position to get into a new relationship yet. She went from Pinstripe to Ben, back to Pinstripe with no time in between. She needs to heal and be okay with being alone before she can get back into another relationship.

Jane has always been a relationship girl, though, so it feels like it is only a matter of time before she and Scott go there. At least it will keep her from honing in on Sutton's man -- Oliver, that is.

Sutton is going to need him to help her get through this pregnancy. That's right, it is official -- Sutton really is having a baby. Jane and Kat may have been thrilled for her, and Richard is over the moon, but Sutton is struggling.

There is a common misconception in our society that pregnancy is always this happy news. Women are supposed to want to be mothers. The idea that anyone would be anything other than ecstatic to be a mom is crazy to some people.

It is okay for Sutton to be scared, though. She has had so many huge life changes recently, adding a pregnancy on top of that is a lot for someone to handle.

Especially given the fact that Sutton has had such a tumultuous relationship with her mother. When you haven't had that great relationship, it must be hard to imagine it being different with your child.

It was good that Sutton opened up to Richard, even if she thought he was asleep. They are partners, and he needs to know how she is feeling. That is the only way he can be there for.

I can't help but feel like this isn't going to end well. While I trust that the writers would be able to handle a miscarriage storyline well, it would be awful to see Suttard go through that heartbreak.

Kat caught a break getting a job at The Bell, but it didn't come without downsides, the biggest of which is having to come face to face with Ava Safford.

Ava was so hard to read. There obviously was tension after what Kat did, but even as she ordered her bloody mary and called Kat out, you could tell there was something else.

Ava is far more likable than I would like to admit, and her speech to Kat about the need for real conversation between opposing sides is even more relevant right now given the current state of the US.

People spend so much time both literally and metaphorically shouting their opinions at each other and disagreeing, but don't take the time to have real open honest conversation.

Change needs to happen, and it is not going to come until the two sides of the coin are willing actually to hear each other.

