Big Brother All-Stars 2: Who's In?

Big Brother: All-Stars 2 has yet to be officially announced by CBS, but it is still very much alive.

In fact, several contestants have arrived in Los Angeles to be tested for COVID-19 ahead of sequestering, according to TMZ.

What's more, the first wave of contestants has seemingly been confirmed by the outlet.

Big Brother typically sequesters contestants ahead of launch, but it will be for two weeks this time with the coronavirus pandemic not going anywhere.

There is a core list of returning houseguests, as well as a list of alternates who will be drafted in should anything transpire between now and the move-in date.

TMZ lists the following former houseguests as quarantining to appear in the new season:

- Josh Martinez (Big Brother 19 winner)

- Daniele Donato

- Paulie Calafiore (Big Brother 18)

- Nicole Franzel (Big Brother 18 winner)

- Tyler Crispen (Season 20 runner-up)

- Janelle Pierzina

- Ian Terry (Season 14 winner)

- Hayden Moss (Season 12 winner)

- Bayleigh Dayton (Big Brother 20)

With a cast filled with winners, it will help people buy into the all-stars branding that has appeared on CBS websites for fans to purchase.

While some of these contestants could be alternates, it's likely most of them will make the cut should they pass the tests.

Dan Gheesling, who was widely considered to be in the running for All-Stars 2, recently claimed he was retired from the franchise... for now.

Season 16 winner Derrick Levasseur was also said to be part of the early cast, and he could still arrive in L.A. to quarantine.

Paul Abrahamian, who was the runner-up on two seasons, is also said to be in the running for his third chance at the prize.

Rachel Reilly, who won Season 12, will not be taking part because she is pregnant.

But her sister, Elissa, who appeared on Big Brother 15 is said to be a slam dunk for a place in the game.

The series will probably launch in early August, so look for a cast reveal later this week, or early next.

What do you think of this potential cast?

Are there any names missing that you think should be a part of the show?

