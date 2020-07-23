Chucky TV Series: Brad Dourif to Reprise Killer Role

When the TV iteration of Chucky premieres, it will be with one of the most recognizable voices.

Deadline is reporting that Brad Dourif is on board to reprise the role of the killer doll in the forthcoming Syfy and USA Network series.

Dourif originally played the role in the 1988 movie Child's Play, as well as in the six sequels that have been released since.

Don Mancini, who was a key creative figure for all of the movies in the franchise is set as the showrunner and creator of the series, while David Kirschner is on board to produce.

Dourif is the first cast member announced for the series, with more news set to come out in the coming months ahead of production getting underway.

In the new Chucky television series, after a vintage Chucky doll turns up at a suburban yard sale, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town's hypocrisies and secrets.

Meanwhile, the arrival of enemies - and allies - from Chucky's past threatens to expose the truth behind the killings, as well as the demon doll's untold origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster.

"The character Don and David created has terrified audiences for over 30 years. The longevity and legacy of Chucky speaks to the creative storytelling and the loyal fans the film series has collected over the years," said Chris McCumber, President, Entertainment Networks - USA & SYFY when the series was ordered.

"We are excited to once again partner with Nick and UCP on this new SYFY series, and are incredibly proud to bring Chucky to television for the first time with the original creators."

In addition to Chucky, Dourif has also appeared on Once Upon a Time, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and Deadwood.

In 1988, Chucky slashed his way into the pop culture zeitgeist with the premiere of Child's Play directed and co-written by Tom Holland, produced by Kirschner, and based on a story by Mancini.

The international sensation spawned six sequels, all of which Mancini wrote and Kirschner produced.

Mancini also directed three of the films in the franchise: Seed of Chucky (2004), Curse of Chucky (2013) and Cult of Chucky (2017).

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.