Fallout TV Series from Westworld Creators Enters Development at Amazon

The Fallout universe is expanding.

Westworld creators Lisa Joy and Jonah Nolan have another project in the works at Amazon as part of their massive overall deal.

Amazon Studios has licensed the rights to the Fallout videogame franchise, with the duo attached to oversee the project.

While the series has yet to be ordered, it does have a series commitment penalty attached, meaning that the show could bypass the typical pilot stage.

If the streamer does not order it to series, all involved would be paid as if it snagged an order, meaning that there's a good chance the show will garner a formal pickup in due course.

Fallout first arrived on the videogame front in 1997, and is set in the future envisioned by Americans in the late 1940s when the country explodes upon itself through a nuclear war in 2077.

The series takes place in a wasteland set against the previous generation’s utopian idea of a better world through nuclear energy.

Joy and Nolan are on board to exec produce the series via their Kilter Films production company in association with game publishers Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks.

Kilter's Athena Wickham, Bethesda Game Studios' Todd Howard and Bethesda Softworks' James Altman will also exec produce.

"Fallout is one of the greatest game series of all time," Joy and Nolan said in a joint statement.

"Each chapter of this insanely imaginative story has cost us countless hours we could have spent with family and friends."

"So we're incredibly excited to partner with Todd Howard and the rest of the brilliant lunatics at Bethesda to bring this massive, subversive, and darkly funny universe to life with Amazon Studios."

"Over the last decade, we looked at many ways to bring Fallout to the screen,” said Howard, executive producer at Bethesda Game Studios.

"But it was clear from the moment I first spoke with Jonah and Lisa a few years ago, that they and the team at Kilter were the ones to do it right. We’re enormous fans of their work and couldn’t be more excited to work with them and Amazon Studios."

"Fallout is an iconic global franchise, with legions of fans worldwide and a rich, deeply compelling storyline that powers it. And Jonah and Lisa are the perfect storytellers to bring this series to life,” said Albert Cheng, COO and Co-Head of Television at Amazon Studios.

“We’re thrilled to join with Bethesda to bring Fallout to television.”

Fallout joins a growing list of beloved videogames that are being adapted into TV series, with Halo already ordered to series at Showtime, and The Last of Us in development at HBO.

