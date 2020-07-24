Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Gets October Premiere at AMC

It's almost time to return to the perilous world of Fear the Walking Dead.

The series presented a panel for its upcoming sixth season at Comic-Con@Home today.

Moderated by Chris Hardwick, the it will featured franchise overlord, Scott M. Gimple, showrunners and executive producers Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, and cast members Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Karen David, Jenna Elfman, and Rubén Blades.

The new season will launch Sunday, October 11 -- over a year after its fifth season finale.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 explores what has become of the unlikely family once united by a mission to help those in need.

After being torn apart by Virginia (Colby Minifie) and her Pioneers, the group is now dispersed across her far-reaching settlements.

Morgan's (James) last message at the end of Fear the Walking Dead Season 5 implored the group to "Live," and this season we'll see what that means to each of them.

Some will find the stability and opportunity within Virginia's communities to be intriguing, some will sink into darkness, while others will fight back against what has been forced upon them.

Life behind Virginia's walls will test each and every one of them in different ways, forcing them to define who they are in this new world.

But, the big question surrounds whether Morgan survived his predicament at the hands of Virginia.

And, if he did, how will that shape his arc moving forward?

There are a lot of things up in the air, but at least we will have some answers before long.

Several episodes of the series were filmed ahead of the COVID-19 shutdown, and with production set to resume in the coming months, the whole season should be completed.

Fans of the parent series, The Walking Dead, have been left waiting months because the final episode of the season could not be completed.

That is expected to air later this year, as well as new spinoff The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

Have a look at a new teaser below.

