FOX Commits to Film All Six Pilots, Including This Country and Eliza Coupe's Pivoting

While some networks are scaling back on pilots, FOX is forging ahead with all six, and aims to film a pilot for each before making a final decision.

The pilots the network is moving ahead with are:

THE BIG LEAP

A journey of self-acceptance, body-positivity and empowerment at any age, it follows a diverse group of underdogs from all different walks of life compete to be part of a competition reality series that is putting on a modern, hip remake of 'Swan Lake.'

What they lack in the traditional dancer body type, they make up for with their edge, wit and desire to reimagine an iconic story to fit their own mold. Inspired by the UK format 'Big Ballet.'

BLOOD RELATIVE

Genetic genealogy is the best new tool in crime-scene forensics, and nobody knows it like Louise Kelly. Too bad she’s impossible to deal with. Based on James Renner’s 2018 article “Beyond the Jungle of Bad: The True Story of Two Women from California Who Are Solving All the Mysteries,”

THE CLEANING LADY

A whip-smart doctor comes to the U.S. for a medical treatment to save her ailing son. But when the system fails and pushes her into hiding, she refuses to be beaten down and marginalized.

Instead, she becomes a cleaning lady for the mob and starts playing the game by her own rules. Based on the Argentine series 'La Chica que Limpia.'

UNTITLED 'THE GOONIES' RE-ENACTMENT PROJECT

After failing to make it in New York and carrying a heavy secret with her, Stella Cooper returns to her distressed automotive hometown to substitute teach.

She finds inspiration, hope and ultimately salvation when she agrees to help three students who are pursuing their filmmaking dreams by putting on an impossibly ambitious shot-for-shot remake of one of the student’s favorite movies, 'The Goonies.'

PIVOTING

Follows three women after the death of their childhood best friend. Faced with the reality that life is short, in desperate attempts to find happiness, they make a series of impulsive, ill-advised and self-indulgent decisions, strengthening their bond proving it’s never too late to screw up your life.

THIS COUNTRY

A documentary crew goes to a small town to study young adults and their current concerns. Their focus is the daily lives of cousins Kelly and Shrub Mallet and their idiosyncratic surroundings.

We follow the cousins as they pursue their dreams, confront challenges and fight each other for frozen pizza. These two don’t have much, but they do have each other. Inspired by the BBC mockumentary format.

This is good news for the pilots, especially given that some of the other networks have nixed some recently, with ABC putting the kibosh on the Revenge reboot, the thirtysomething revival, and The Brides.

