Kelly Preston Dies; Beloved Actress Was 57

Beloved actress, Kerry Preston has died.

She was 57 years old.

News of Preston's passing broke Sunday when John Travolta announced the sad news via Instagram, noting that Kelly passed away after a battle with breast cancer.

While best known for her movie career, the actress appeared on TV series such as CSI: Cyber, Medium, and Fat Actress.

"It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer," Travolta shared in his statement on Instagram.

"She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many," Travolta continued, adding:

"My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center."

He went on to thank "all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side."

"Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while," said Travolta.

"But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal," he concluded.

Preston launched her acting career in 1985, and her first big movie role was in Mischief.

She went on to appear in movies such as SpaceCamp, Twins, Jerry Maguire, and For Love of the Game.

Her last movie role was in the 2018 title Gotti, in which she played Victoria Gotti.

No details had been revealed that the actress was battling breast cancer ahead of her passing, and according to People, it was because she wanted to have privacy on the matter.

"She had been undergoing medical treatment for some time, supported by her closest family and friends," the family rep told the outlet.

"She was a bright, beautiful and loving soul who cared deeply about others and who brought life to everything she touched."

"Her family asks for your understanding of their need for privacy at this time."

Preston's daughter Ella Travolta reacted to the tragic passing of her mother via Instagram.

"I have never met anyone as courageous, strong, beautiful and loving as you," wrote Ella as a caption to the image below, adding: "Anyone who is lucky enough to have known you or to have ever been in your presence will agree ..."

"That you have a glow and a light that never ceases to shine and that makes anyone around you feel instantly happy." "Thank you for being there for me no matter what," she wrote in tribute to her mom."

Preston is survived by her husband and their children: Ella, 20, and 9-year-old son Benjamin.

We extend our thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of Kelly Preston during this difficult time.

