RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 5 Episode 8 Review: Clap Back!

On RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 5 Episode 8, a new winner was inducted into the Drag Race Hall of Fame. Jujubee, Miz Cracker, and Shea Couleé battled it out during the final leg of the competition to determine the winner.

Old tea got served, new looks walked the runway, and the deserving winner won the crown in the least surprising outcome in Drag Race Herstory. Overall, it was a fun end to cap-off an average All Stars season.

Going into the finals of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 5, it was obvious that Shea Couleé was going to win the crown.

Any other outcome is a bottle of Delusion by Jinkx Monsoon. (Maybe a tie? But the solo win was Shea's to hold.)

Shea Couleé came into the competition as one of the biggest robbed goddesses in Drag Race Herstory. If it hadn't been for the falling rose petals and the Lipsync For The Crown competition on RuPaul's Drag Race Season 9, she would've won that crown.

For years, Shea had been the most requested queen for All Stars and the one queen most fans universally agreed deserved to hold a title status. So, when she walked into the Werk Room, Shea served as the leading frontrunner and guaranteed winner if she made the finals.

Once Shea survived to the Top 3, the outcome was set.

Before anyone claims "rigga morris" here, Shea Couleé deserved the win and put in the work.

Shea won two Maxi Challenges, served high-fashion looks all season, and dominated the majority of the challenges to end high during most weeks. Only during RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 5 Episode 3 did she land herself at the bottom, but even then she survived the vote.

Shea killed it during the final Maxi Challenge song of "Clap Back," and she delivered an impressive round with her podcast conversation and final runway. If there had been a weekly winner this round, Shea would've snatched that win, especially since her choreography was tougher than the others.

RuPaul: My queen, is there anything you’d like to say?

Still, even without the extra win, Drag Race Herstory has shown that the best track record or most confessionals don't equate to the season win. RuPaul is going to choose who RuPaul deems the rightful winner.

Jujubee, Miz Cracker, and the other eliminated queens didn't vote her out nor ever truly campaigned for her (which we'll get into). In the context of the Drag Race All Stars game, Shea Couleé won fairly and deserves all the credit.

"Clap Back!" featured a mini-reunion of sorts when the eliminated queens returned to perform in the final Maxi Challenge.

Why doesn't Drag Race All Stars have an official reunion episode?! Imagine all the tea that could get shared after they watched the episodes! The show is wasting the opportunity by not having an official reunion.

I loved the topics that got brought up by the eliminated queens.

The self-eliminations are a touchy subject because some queens willingly gave up their place in the game. Even if Ongina and Mayhem Miller felt their time was up, kudos to Mariah Paris Balenciaga for saying what we all thought!

There were other queens who wanted to stay, and if Ongina and Mayhem didn't feel like they were going to win the competition, they should've left earlier. Queens like Derrick Barry and Mariah would've gladly given it their all to see if they'd survive longer.

The India Ferrah vs. Alexis Mateo and Mayhem Miller drama got very messy. The truth was clarified whether Alexis and Mayhem wanted Shea to go during that round; India did manipulate the truth to suit the narrative.

By her own account, Alexis and Mayhem asked if she voted Shea at the side of the stage. However, that version is different than what she told Shea, as well as her story post-show. (Seriously, what's the tea, Christine?)

Also, why did the queens get so shocked when Mayhem revealed she made a deal with India?

During elimination rounds, many queens said they'd protect each other and return the favor if the Top All Star of that week didn't vote them out. That campaign wasn't as official as Mayhem and India's deal, but the campaigning was there on the tapes.

Plus, that deal was during RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 5 Episode 1!

The set-up of the Maxi Challenge had all the signs that the Top 3 would land their routine during the performance.

Jujubee forgetting her steps was the comedic touch to add humor during her narrative, and Miz Cracker and Shea Couleé trying to keep their moves on track became their challenge to overcome. The edit likes to throw a curveball into the mix to keep the queens on an even playing field before showing their superstar moves.

The same edit trick happened here as well.

Jujubee, Miz Cracker, and Shea Couleé brought it during the final Maxi Challenge. They hit their steps and served fierceness with all the chaos going around them.

Todrick Hall: Do you have any questions, Jujubee?

Jujubee: What are the feet doing?

Todrick Hall: At what part?

Jujubee: All of it.

[Todrick falls to floor laughing]

Jujubee: I’m sorry!

As mentioned above, Shea Couleé did the best out of the Top 3. Her outfit and energy matched the tone of the song, and she nailed every move as they flung her through the air.

"Clap Back" isn't the best final dance number that the queens have performed on Drag Race; too much was going on with the dancers and the song isn't as catchy as RuPaul's other track. Overall, it was a good and average number.

The final runway of "All Stars Eleganza" is where each queen, including the eliminated queens, shined brightest. Every look on the runway was 10s across the board.

Jujubee, Miz Cracker, and Shea Couleé delivered stunning looks that served opulence and elegance.

From the Top 3 only, Jujubee had the best ensemble by far! Her outfit looked intricate, regal, and elevated her runway style that had been hit-or-miss all season long. Her final look ended her time on Drag Race on a high note.

From the eliminated queens, the favorites included Derrick Barry, Ongina, Mariah Paris Balenciaga, and Blair St. Clair.

Derrick and Blair glowed in their gowns; they looked expensive and elegant. Ongina's fashion-forward newspaper dress was a cool look that worked with her artistic flair. And, Mariah's look was breathtaking!

Jujubee, Miz Cracker, and Shea Couleé lipsyncing to "Make Me Feel" by Janelle Monae was an interesting choice.

The song itself is fun and has a few moments that allow the queens to do playful moves. However, it's a mid-tempo tune that stays within the same energy level for 90% of the song. This selection ends a string of weird music choices for lipsync songs in a season.

Shea Coulee: Juju, go over there and tickle the hole.

Jujubee: No!

[A face appears at the hole]

Shea Coulee: What is that? Did you see that?!

Jujubee: White girl, go first! [Pushes Miz Cracker]

Miz Cracker: Why me?

The queens brought the energy and moves needed to work with the final lipsync. No one blew the others away with a jaw-dropping trick or wow-worthy performance that pulled them ahead. Ultimately, the three queens matched each other evenly.

Shea Couleé had the win in the bag. Miz Cracker and Jujubee did a great job to make this a strong Final 3.

It's a shame all three didn't win, but a strong and great winner walked away with the crown.

Last Thoughts From The Werk Room:

Is anyone else confused by Derrick Barry? India Ferrah apologized about the pre-season online rants and her behavior, which Derrick accepted. So Derrick, why are you still mad at India and bringing it up post-show?



The Final 3 had to know the queens were hiding behind the glory hole. Nothing randomly pops up, unless they were doing the puppet challenge.



The eliminated queens totally wanted Shea Couleé or Jujubee to win the competition. You could tell from all the edits that were included ... and the ones that weren't.

