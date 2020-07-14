Ted Lasso: Jason Sudeikis Coaches a British Soccer Team in Hilarious First Trailer

Will Ted Lasso beat the odds?

Apple TV+ has dropped the first trailer for new original comedy series from Jason Sudeikis and Bill Lawrence, that will premiere globally on Apple TV+, alongside a slate of acclaimed and award-winning original series and films, on Friday, August 14.

Sudeikis is on board as the titular characer, a small-time college football coach from Kansas hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching soccer.

It's a true fish out of water scenario, and the trailer zeroes in on how he reacts in his new environment.

In addition to starring, Sudeikis serves as executive producer, alongside Lawrence (Scrubs) via his Doozer Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content.

Doozer’s Jeff Ingold also serves as an executive producer with Liza Katzer as co-executive producer.

The series was developed by Sudeikis, Lawrence, Joe Kelly and Brendan Hunt, and is based on the pre-existing format and characters from NBC Sports.

Ted Lasso joins highly anticipated, soon-to-premiere Apple Original series including docuseries Dear…, from Emmy and Peabody Award winner R.J. Cutler, Little Voice, a fresh, intensely romantic tale from the award-winning team of J.J. Abrams, Sara Bareilles and Jessie Nelson.

Documentary film Dads from director Bryce Dallas Howard, is also on the way, in addition to Greatness Code, a new docuseries that spotlights untold stories from the greatest athletes in the world.

There is already a wealth of award-winning and hit original series now streaming on Apple TV+ including Defending Jacob, Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet, and the Golden Globe-nominated and Critics Choice and SAG Award-winning series The Morning Show, as well as Central Park from Emmy Award winner Loren Bouchard alongside Frozen Grammy winner Josh Gad and Emmy winner Nora Smith.

Have a look at the full trailer below!

