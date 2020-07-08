The Baker and the Beauty Cancellation Will Stick: Efforts to Find New Home Fail

The Baker and the Beauty will not rise again.

Efforts to find the canceled ABC dramedy a new home have not been successful, meaning that the series will remain dead.

TV Line first reported the news.

The Baker and the Beauty was saddled with low ratings from the beginning of its run.

Initially set to follow the Clare Crawley-led The Bachelorette, the series ultimately followed a the terribly rated The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart.

News of the show failing to find a new home comes almost a month after ABC pulled the plug.

This paved the way for the series’ leading lady, Nathalie Kelley, to criticize the network for the decision.

“Baker and the Beauty is a show that depicts Latin families as warm, lovable, full of joy and compassion and humor,” the actress said in a statement at the time.

“A cancellation by ABC means that there are now no shows on the networks with a Latinx cast. At a time when the public is marching in the streets demanding representation and diversity this is an extremely tone deaf decision.”

A petition was created by fans to urge ABC to reverse its decision or to find the series a new home. That petition currently stands tall at over 150,000 signatures.

ABC boss Karey Burke revealed that the cancellation decision was more about the numbers than anything else.

“The Baker and the Beauty is a show I was personally very fond of, it’s a very sweet and hopeful and inspired and optimistic show that I wish we had been able to find a bigger audience for,” she told Deadline last month.

The Baker and the Beauty Season 1 averaged 2.5 million total viewers and a 0.5 rating in the demo, making it ABC's lowest-rated drama.

Based on the Israeli series, the series starred Victor Rasuk (Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Stalker) as Daniel Garcia, a regular Joe who works at his parents’ Cuban bakery in Miami. On the night that his girlfriend Vanessa proposes to him by singing Taylor Swift’s “Love Story” in the middle of a fancy restaurant, Daniel bumps into the beautiful Noa Hamilton (Dynasty‘s Nathalie Kelley), a model-turned-fashion mogul who is coming off a highly publicized split with her cheating actor boyfriend.

An unlikely romance between the baker and the beauty kicks off. The robust cast also included Dan Bucatinsky (Scandal) as Noa’s manager Lewis, Carlos Gómez (The Glades), Lisa Vidal (Being Mary Jane, The Division), David Del Rio (The Troop), and Belissa Escobedo as Daniel’s father Rafael, mother Mari, brother Mateo and younger sister Natalie, respectively.

