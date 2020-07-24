The Resident Season 4 Spoilers: First Plot Details Emerge!

In a sea of medical dramas, The Resident is the most grounded in reality.

The beloved FOX drama has tackled several cases that could very easily have happened in real life.

It makes sense then that The Resident Season 4 will tackle the Coronavirus pandemic when the series returns.

Series co-creator Amy Holden Jones revealed the exciting news to Us Weekly.

“Our premiere deals with the early days of the outbreak, focusing on the effect on our hero doctors and nurses as they risk their lives daily,” Jones shared with the outlet.

“Long-term, sadly, the after-effects of COVID-19 will go on, even after we have a vaccine, and we’ll be there to show that, as well.”

The writing team for The Resident includes several medical professionals, and two of them, Daniela Lamas and Eric Lu teamed up to co-write the fourth season premiere.

The Resident also has an on-set nurse as part of its staff, and who has been volunteering in New York City and Texas throughout the pandemic.

“Their stories are moving, deep and tragic and continue to accumulate to this day,” Jones added. “We hope soon to share all we have learned.”

As for when this episode will see the light of day, it won't be until 2021.

FOX previously unveiled a pandemic-proof fall schedule that left The Resident, 9-1-1, and many more scripted shows off the air.

This all comes down to when it will be safe enough for the show to return to production, but FOX maintains that The Resident will be back in 2021.

The news comes just days after it emerged that Grey's Anatomy will be addressing the pandemic.

Grey’s Anatomy showrunner Krista Vernoff said “there’s no way to be a long-running medical show and not do the medical story of our lifetimes.”

It makes sense that medical dramas will tackle the pandemic.

NBC's New Amsterdam was set to air an episode earlier this year that featured a pandemic, but the episode was later scrapped.

Despite being filmed, it did not air on NBC, but it could be made available down the line.

As for The Resident, series was forced to wrap its third season several episodes early, leaving a lot of plot threads dangling.

