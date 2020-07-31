The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Episode 1 Review: Right Back Where We Started

They say the road to hell is paved with good intentions.

Well, the Hargreeves siblings are learning that the hard way after having gone back in time to fix Vanya's 2019 apocalypse. This disruption in the timeline seems to have caused even more damage.

In The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Episode 1, the six siblings all land in Dallas, TX, scattered throughout three years.

Five is the last to land and finds out they've somehow caused an entirely new apocalypse!

Hazel finds the "Oldtimer" and tells him to "come with me if you want to live," before transporting them back ten days.

It was so sad to hear Agnes died of cancer! Yet, there is a comfort in knowing the two had 20 good years together.

We only got a quick glimpse of him, but Hazel returning to assist Five in stopping yet another apocalypse was a perfect ending to his story. He was able to have his happy ending and help save more lives before he was taken out by new assassins (more on them later).

One of the best things about Aidan Gallagher is his perfect portrayal of Five.

This 16-year-old actor does a great job of moving and sounding like a 58-year-old man stuck in a 13-year-old's body. From the "you're too young" to "where's the coffee," Gallagher will remind you of a grandpa.

His encounter with the UFO Enthusiast, Elliott, was hilarious, to say the least. Having witnessed all the siblings fall out of thin air into an alley behind his shop, he is CONVINCED they are aliens, and he is ecstatic to help Five.

Elliott: It's all true, yeah? UFOs... crop circles?!

Elliott: It's all true, yeah? UFOs... crop circles?!

Five: Well, the truth is out there.

Elliott isn't completely worthless, as he does help Five locate Diego, who happens to be locked up in Holbrook Sanitarium.

Diego is taking his hero complex to another level. He is absolutely determined to stop President Kennedy's assassination, not even considering how that might upset the timeline. He doesn't even want to stop there, as he's determined to go back and take care of Hitler, too.

Dr. Moncton is NOT here for it. Sure, Diego, isn't ALL the way crazy, but he does have some daddy issues he needs to address.

Diego: I'm a grown-ass man Dr. Moncton-

Dr. Moncton: Who still defines himself in opposition to his father... That isn't really defining yourself, is it, Diego?

Diego: Yeah, why don't you tell that to Luke Skywalker? I know you don't get it, but that is an excellent reference. Permalink: Why don't you tell that to Luke Skywalker?

He's made a new friend in Lila, another patient in the sanitarium who's onto Diego.

There's just something about Lila, though, that screams, "Don't trust her!" Sure, she's funny, and Diego seems to like her, but something seems off.

Right after Diego dislocates his shoulder to break out of his straitjacket (OUCH), she just magically showed up in the hallway to help him escape?

How did she know what was going on? How did she know he was escaping right at that moment? Why is she even locked up in the first place?

Also, the new Big Bad Trio showed up at the sanitarium and attempt to kill the two. Considering Diego was with Lila when they started shooting, it's not clear whether they were after her or him (or both).

I'm not absolving her of any guilt until we know more about her. Everyone in this timeline is suspicious until proven otherwise! Well, almost everyone.

Allison got hitched! We love it! We love her! We love the addition of Yusuf Gatewood to the cast!

It's not yet clear how long they've been married, but we know Allison has been in Dallas for two years now. It is clear, though, that her husband isn't aware of her past.

As a "pre-anniversary" gift, he gives her the book "From Earth to Moon," by Jules Verne. The poor guy has no idea the reason she stares at the moon every night is that she's thinking of Luther.

Another thing we know is Allison has landed smack dab in the middle of the civil rights movement.

One of the best things about this is the show hasn't shied away from Allison's blackness. She's a black woman in Dallas in the '60s. This experience should absolutely not have been smooth-sailing for her.

She and her husband appear to be civil rights activists, preparing for a sit-in. She is obviously a 21st-century woman, because she does not stand down against racists.

It will be interesting to see if there will be serious consequences from her interaction with Mason, a business owner near her beauty salon.

You want to scream in excitement at her kicking him out on the street, but you also can tell there will be consequences. This Mason does not seem like the type to let "disrespect" from a black woman go by unpunished.

Speaking of punishment, it's the first episode, and Klaus is already getting arrested.

The newly sober Klaus (with Ben) was the first to arrive in Dallas and realized they were all alone and stranded in 1960.

They're gone like a fart in the wind. Klaus

Klaus is giving us major carefree Cali festival vibes with his long hair and open-shirt, flowy outfit. Over the past three years, he and Ben must have started a new life in San Francisco that Ben quite enjoyed.

Klaus, however, was ready to return to Dallas. He even results to stealing a truck (hence, the arrest).

Why the two argue over where they belong is still a mystery.

It seems like Ben was happy where they were and felt they were doing good work, saying the people need them. Klaus is likely returning to Dallas to try and find their siblings. Poor thing has no idea he's on the way to fight in a war.

The evolution of Klaus's powers has been one of the most interesting stories in this show. Dear Old Dad kept telling Klaus he had so much potential, and look!

The guy stays sober, and he can channel whole soldiers into a fight.

The evolution of Klaus's powers is only topped by those of Vanya.

One of the most frustrating things about The Umbrella Academy and Reginald Hargreeves is how Vanya's powers were wasted. If they learned to control her powers as a kid, there may never have been the apocalypse of April 1, 2019.

Now poor Vanya is stuck in Dallas with amnesia, bless her heart. Luckily, a family of three has taken her into their home.

Carl seems to be a cheating husband, and his wife, Sissy, seems to suspect as much. Their son, Harlan, doesn't talk but seems to get along with Vanya.

Vanya and Sissy have bonded over the month since Sissy hit her with her car and took her into her family's care. Truthfully, it seems as if the two women will have more than a "just friends" vibe, if you get my drift.

Sissy seems to know her husband isn't all good. Sure, he provides and pays the bills. The man, however, gives her leaving vibes. And being the prudent woman she is, Sissy has been saving all of her money for if/when that day ever comes.

Sissy: Men have sides. Women have secrets.

Vanya: And what are your secrets?

Sissy: Men have sides. Women have secrets.

Vanya: And what are your secrets?

Sissy: Good men still leave. Or die. Sooner or later, every woman has to fend for herself.

The friendship between Vanya and Sissy will be good to see unfold. Vanya has never truly felt loved, having always been on the outside of her family. The one time she did start to feel loved, the guy turned out to be a psycho.

Even now, with amnesia, she still doesn't feel worthy, telling Carl no one has come to get her because maybe she's just not the type of person one misses. Sissy and Harlan might be able to provide the kind of love and care she needs as she recovers her memory.

Someone else who is suffering from a lack of love is Luther. The guy spent his life trying to be the dutiful son, only to find out Reginald was ashamed of him and sent him away so he wouldn't have to look at his mistake.

And yet, Luther still found himself doing what it is he knows. He's replaced the eccentric billionaire with the mysterious Mr. Ruby.

Luther is working as Ruby's bodyguard. When he's not doing that, he's fighting in some sort of illegal underground matches. To make matters worse, he hands his winnings over to Ruby and is told to go fetch the car.

It's not yet clear if Luther is in some sort of debt to Mr. Ruby or if he truly wants to be in his employ. Given Luther's daddy issues, him working for Ruby willingly is not exactly far-fetched.

Luther seems to have given up all hope. He lost Allison. He thought he was alone in Dallas. By the time Five showed up seeking his help, Luther was completely uninterested.

Five: Luther, you're not alone. We have to find the others because the world ends again in 10 days. I have no idea how to stop it.

Luther: I don't give a shit. Permalink: I don't give a shit.

He might as well have said, "Oh, another apocalypse? Ah, well." The poor guy is just tired. We can only imagine his reaction to finding out Allison is married; it will not make matters any better.

In addition to this new apocalypse, there's the mystery of the new Big Bad Trio. Who are these guys? Who do they work for?

One might assume the Commission sent them to fix the mess the Hargreeves have caused. But, if you have trust issues with new characters who happen to be in the right place at the right time, you might consider they have something to do with Lila. Just saying.

The mystery of the new apocalypse will be the big one in season two.

In our current history, there was no nuking of Dallas in November 1963. The siblings traveling back to the 60s has likely caused a disruption in the timeline.

We know Diego is obsessed with stopping the murder of President Kennedy, and we know he (or someone else) must've succeeded in stopping it. Five is seen reading a newspaper headline titled "Soviets Attack US - JFK declares war on reds."

President Kennedy was assassinated on November 22, 1963, and Five arrives three days later. Either Diego was successful in killing Lee Harvey Oswald, or it was stopped another way.

Another possibility is there was a fight, and even though the assassination was prevented, a shot did go off. This shot may be the "attack" to which the newspaper referred. How the siblings end up fighting for the army is still to be determined.

Over to you fanatics! What are your theories on how this new apocalypse happens? Is it Diego's fault? Do you trust Lila?

What do you think of Allison in the civil rights movement? How do you think Luther will react to her new situation? What do you think Ben and Klaus have been up to?

Let us know in the comments!

