The Walking Dead (Finally!) Gets a Return Date, Supersized Season 10

Fans have been clamoring for more since The Walking Dead Season 10 Episode 15 aired earlier this year.

Initially supposed to be the penultimate episode of The Walking Dead Season 10, it was forced to serve as a temporary conclusion.

This was due to the COVID-19 shutdown that brought the TV industry to a grinding halt.

If you watch The Walking Dead online, you know the series features a wealth of special effects.

Unfortunately, the finale, titled "A Certain Doom" could not be completed in time.

Thankfully, we learned the date the highly anticipated episode would air during the show's Comic-Con@Home panel Friday.

The premiere date is Friday, October 4, at 9/8c. It will be immediately followed by the series premiere of The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

The Walking Dead Season 10 has also been extended by six episodes.

Episode director Greg Nicotero attended the panel, as well as and members Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Cohan, Josh McDermitt, Seth Gilliam, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, and Paola Lazaro.

Having Cohan at the panel was, of course, a big deal. The actress exited the series, but will be back as a series regular for The Walking Dead Season 11.

Before we get to that, she will appear as Maggie on the forthcoming Season 10 finale, and while many details about that episode are still up in the air, we know one thing.

The Whisperer war is here, baby.

The Walking Dead Season 10 Episode 15 wrapped with Beta and his huge herd descending on a hospital many of our beloved characters were hiding out in.

The episode is expected to wrap up the Whisperer arc, and start the process of setting up the next storyline.

Away from the action at the hospital, we had Eugene, Yumiko, and Ezekiel on a mission to meet Stephanie, whom Eugene has been growing closer to over walkie talkie.

In their quest, however, they bumped into the wonderful Princess, who had a lot to offer the gang.

Will they meet Stephanie or will their mission be cut short?

At least we finally have a premiere date, but once that episode has aired, all eyes will be on The Walking Dead Season 11.

The series typically enters production in May for an October launch, but the coronavirus pandemic has brought production to a halt.

As a result, it could be some time before we get The Walking Dead Season 11.

What do you think of the premiere date?

Watch the new clip below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.