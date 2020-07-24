Vikings Final Season Sneak Peek: Did Bjorn Cheat Death?

History's Vikings will wrap its final season later this year, and the network dropped a brand-new sneak peek during the show's final appearance at Comic-Con.

This year, Comic-Con is all virtual because of the Covid-19 pandemic, but that didn't stop the show from leaving fans stunned with a clip of the first episode back.

If you watch Vikings online, you know Vikings Season 6 Episode 10 seemingly killed off Bjorn Ironside at the hands of Ivar.

The new clip, however, shows Bjorn in the land of the living and showing up at what looks to be the beginning of a battle.

Did Bjorn really cheat death, or is there something else at play here?

Fans speculated that the battle we witnessed on the most recent season finale had not happened, and it was actually a vision.

If that is the case, then Bjorn may well be able to survive the scuffle against his brother. It was certainly a surprise when Bjorn was seemingly killed off.

There was uproar, and it made a lot of sense. As far as character arcs go, there is a lot of story left to tell with him.

Then again, we thought that when other fan-favorites such as Lagertha and Ragnar were killed off.

The shows tend to feature a lot of stunning deaths.

Many thought History would finally drop a premiere date for the final ten episodes, but it appears we have a longer wait in store.

“I always knew how Vikings would end and, after 89 episodes, I truly believe the saga of Ragnar Lothbrok and his sons has been told and we are leaving our beloved fans with the proper and definitive ending they so deserve,” series creator Michael Hirst previously said in a statement when the decision to end the series dropped.

“The most ambitious and intensely emotional episodes are still to come.”

It's going to be a wild ride to the finish line, that's for sure.

And if you're looking for more Vikings, a sequel series is in the works at Netflix.

Have a look at the clip below.

