Watch 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Online: Season 5 Episode 5

Did Larissa lose her place in Las Vegas?

On 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 5 Episode 5, the controversial realiy star worried she was about to be deported.

Meanwhile, Debbie and Colt arrived in Brazil and the drama quickly started when Jess asked about children.

Elsewhere, Elizabeth and Andrei argued in Moldova over gender roles, leading everyone to question he future of the relationship.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.