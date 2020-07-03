Watch Blindspot Online: Season 5 Episode 8

Did the team manage to get ahead of Madeline?

On Blindspot Season 5 Episode 8, things took a turn for the team when Madeline's latest plan was to take someone down. 

On the Hunt - Blindspot Season 5 Episode 8

Meanwhile, Jane learned more about the elusive final tattoo and what it could mean for the end of her mission. 

Elsewhere, Weller found himself in danger all over again, but who was to blame this time?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Blindspot Season 5 Episode 8 Quotes

You need my help, I need to know everything.

Afreen [to Weitz]

Rich is in a nautical phase right now. Just be glad he didn't call us seamen.

Patterson

Blindspot Season 5 Episode 8 Photos

Thinking Cap - Blindspot Season 5 Episode 8
Looking Around - Blindspot Season 5 Episode 8
On the Hunt - Blindspot Season 5 Episode 8
Trying to Help - Blindspot Season 5 Episode 8
Just Out of Reach - Blindspot Season 5 Episode 8
Under the Gun - Blindspot Season 5 Episode 8
