Watch Married at First Sight Online: Season 11 Episode 2

Did Karen and Amani get hitched?

On Married at First Sight Season 11 Episode 2, the couple continued to battle nerves as they moved closer to the wedding date.

Woody On His Day - Married at First Sight Season 11 Episode 2

Meanwhile, Karen and Miles got married, but Karen started crying at the ceremony as though she was unhappy.

Did Karen open up to anyone about what was going on with her?

Elsewhere, Olivia sent Brett a gift that made him question everything.

Married at First Sight Season 11 Episode 2 Quotes

I hope she has a good sense of humor because we all ridicule and tease each other relentlessly. We're all pretty sarcastic. She's definitely going to need to be into that or be able to tune that out because I'm not going to stop.

Brett

I married a stranger, and uh, she's awesome!

Miles

