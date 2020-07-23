Watch Married at First Sight Online: Season 11 Episode 2

Did Karen and Amani get hitched?

On Married at First Sight Season 11 Episode 2, the couple continued to battle nerves as they moved closer to the wedding date.

Meanwhile, Karen and Miles got married, but Karen started crying at the ceremony as though she was unhappy.

Did Karen open up to anyone about what was going on with her?

Elsewhere, Olivia sent Brett a gift that made him question everything.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.