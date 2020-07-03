Watch The Bold Type Online: Season 4 Episode 14

Did Jane manage to move on with her life?

On The Bold Type Season 4 Episode 14, Jane was not comfortable in her post-surgery body. 

Some Light Reading? - The Bold Type Season 4 Episode 14

Her father arrived in New York to give her some perspective. 

Meanwhile, Sutton and Richard made plans for the future, but who wanted to be a part of the plans?

Elsewhere, Kat tried to move forward at work with her podcast.

The Bold Type Season 4 Episode 14 Quotes

Jacqueline: How's that look?
Andrew: Good, good, very good.
Jacqueline: Ian took it. I'd forgotten how talented he is.
Andrew: Well, he has, like, the perfect subject.
Jacqueline: Thank you, Andrew.

Kat: Why are you naked, and why isn't he here?
Jane: My date is here. I'm dating my boobs, Kat.

The Bold Type Season 4 Episode 14 Photos

Suttard Share a Kiss - The Bold Type Season 4 Episode 14
Some Light Reading? - The Bold Type Season 4 Episode 14
Jane On The Phone - The Bold Type Season 4 Episode 14
Pretty in Pink - The Bold Type Season 4 Episode 14
Comforting Sutton - The Bold Type Season 4 Episode 14
Sutton Jr. - The Bold Type Season 4 Episode 14
