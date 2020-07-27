Watch Yellowstone Online: Season 3 Episode 6

Did Beth manage to turn the tide in her favor?

On Yellowstone Season 3 Episode 6, she disclosed a terrifying secret to her father that made her question everything.

Meanwhile, John decided to confront two cowboys about feuds from the past.

Did he unwittingly put more lives on the line?

Elsewhere, a shocking death had severe ramifications for the land.

Use the video above to watch Yellowstone online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.