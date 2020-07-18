What to Watch: Sharkfest Begins, The Alienist Returns, and Yellowstone Reveals a Secret

Sharkfest begins this week, and while we don't feature all of its components in this article, you know you want to tune in.

TNT's hit period drama, The Alienist, returns with The Alienist: Angel of Darkness, and that's certainly worth the watch.

And for Yellowstone fans, it's time for the big reveal. What happened between Jamie and Beth to create such animosity? You won't believe it.

Saturday, July 18

8/7c Murder in the Vineyard (Lifetime)

A woman tries to protect her teenage daughter when she becomes the target of anonymous bullies.

And it seems to culminate in a picturesque vineyard like most murders do. No back alleys for this one!

It stars some people, none of whom are familiar names. All the better to suck you into the action. Check out a preview.

Sunday, July 19

9/8c Mile High Escorts (Lifetime)

Following the death of a coworker, a young woman working for a private airline learns the owner's secret.

That makes her the next target!

More unknowns headline this little gem. Check out a preview.

9/8c Yellowstone (Paramount)

This episode has been anticipated for years!

On "Cowboys and Dreamers," the reason for the animosity between Beth and Jamie is revealed just as Jamie and Kayce begin their new jobs.

Those positions reveal the true natures of the brothers, and Jamie's tactics of intimidation pale considerably in the face of Kayce's kindness and generosity. One brother is willing to give up himself to help others, and the other gives up others to help himself. Ugly business.

There is some stunning action to enjoy, as well as another scene between Beth and Roarke where her acid tongue prevails.

Here's a clip showing what lies ahead between John and Rainwater.

9/8c P-Valley (Starz)

Andre tries to seal the deal he needs for his casino project but he gets further involved with Autumn instead.

Uncle Clifford is deep in a hole on his equity-loan payment with no solution in sight.

Mercedes needs the down payment for her dance studio but can she get her money back from the building fund at her mother's church?

9/8c The Alienist: Angel of Darkness (TNT)

Now running her own detective agency, Sara Howard gets called upon to find the missing infant daughter of the Spanish consular.

This case appears to have a connection to another stolen-baby case so the Kreizler investigative team comes together again.

It's back-to-back episodes for the next four weeks!

Monday, July 20

9/8c 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way (TLC)

After what feels like an eternity, the season's fan-favorite couple, Kenny and Armando, will reunite and start their new life together in México.

Meanwhile, after an explosive visit with Yazan's parents, Brittany feels alone and is reconsidering her entire relationship.

Jihoon breaks down to his mom after Deavan informs him she and the kids are moving back to America, and Tim has a lot to prove to Melyza and her family.

Tuesday, July 21

8/7c Stargirl (The CW)

Brainwave has finally awakened from his coma. Now that he's conscious again, is Courtney and her family in imminent danger?

Barbara just walked in on Courtney and Pat discussing their next steps and saw the Cosmic Staff. Is Barbara about to learn the truth about what her daughter and husband have been up to?

Courtney and Pat now know that Jordan Mahkent is Icicle. Will Courtney go after him right away or can Pat talk some sense into her?

10/9c Sharkcano (Nat Geo)

Guys, it's sharkfest. This is just a hint of what you'll uncover, and frankly, there's too much content to highlight here.

But this documentary is super cool.

Sharkcano features sharks that have been filmed inside an underwater volcano not longer after it erupted.

What does it all mean? Who knows, but we can't wait to find out.

Wednesday, July 22

8/7c Married at First Sight (Lifetime)

It's time for the weddings but with one groom missing after disappearing during his bachelor party and a bride to be getting a mysterious message that reveals everything about her future husband, will everyone make it down the aisle?

One couple may find out that they know each other when they come face to face, and a few of the couples may realize they were poorly matched.

Oops! Sounds horrifying.

10/9c Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D (ABC)

Time is causing problems for the agents. What else is new?

The team gets stuck in a time storm causing a Groundhog Day scenario, except in this one, it looks like many of the characters will die.

You won't want to miss Elizabeth Henstridge's, the actress who plays Jemma Simmons, directorial debut!

Thursday, July 23

Doom Patrol (HBO Max)

Miranda's arrived and her first order of business is protecting the Doom Manor when a mysterious parcel arrives.

Rita's mommy issues, Cliff's journey home, and Niles' search for Dorothy's mother (wait, what? She's still alive?) are all on the docket for another crazy busy bundle of adventures.

See our review for how it all plays out!

9/8c Canada's Drag Race (Crave and Wow Presents Plus)

After lip-syncing for the second time in a row, will Tynomi Banks pull herself out of the bottom or will she be the next one to go?

Also, has a new frontrunner emerged in the competition?

9/8c Blindspot (NBC)

It's the Blindspot series finale.

Jane got exposed to ZIP. Are her memories gone?

The rest of the team has to hunt down Ivy before she releases ZIP in the U.S.

Tune in as yet another beloved TV show takes its leave from the small screen.

Friday, July 24

Eullenia (Amazon Prime)

Eullenia is the first co-production between the UK and Thailand. This six-episode series is filmed in Thailand, and that alone is worth the watch.

Unfortunately, there are only three of the six episodes getting released today because of COVID-related delays, but it's a very interesting show starring a lot of Thai talent.

This psychological thriller speaks the unspeakable behaviors of the top 0.001% of the world. Think people like Jeffrey Epstein and Harvey Weinstein.

Since experts have estimated that up to 12% of CEOs exhibit psychopathic traits, we need to pay more attention to who is running our world.

Eullenia features one such man, Marcus Hammond, the CEO of a financial empire who relishes in the art of the perfect deal. His deals, though, aren't for the squeamish.

It's a super watchable show, and you'll want to see it through to the end, whenever that might be. Check out a trailer now.

8/7c RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars (VH1)

The competition has led to this moment: someone will be crowned America's Next Drag Superstar and win a spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame!

But, who of the Top 3 will win the title?

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.