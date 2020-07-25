What to Watch: Surviving Joe Exotic, Wynonna Earp, The Umbrella Academy

Oh, this week is going to be good!

The new content begins on Saturday with Surviving Joe Exotic on Animal Planet, and it ends with Umbrella Academy on Friday.

In between, you'll get more of your favorites and the triumphant return of Wynonna Earp after almost two years!

Saturday, July 25

10/9c Surviving Joe Exotic (Animal Planet)

If you're one of those crazies who fell in love with Joe Exotic, you might want to look away.

How this lunatic captured the hearts of viewers on Netflix is entirely beyond me, and I found watching that series was very difficult.

Thankfully, Animal Planet had exclusive access to Joe and his zoo four months before he was arrested on murder-for-hire charges.

The result of that time is Surviving Joe Exotic, in which we'll meet some of the animals who got away from the man who quite clearly in this preview proves he has no love of animals, despite his words to the contrary.

This is going to be a can't miss special.

Sunday, July 26

8/7c 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? (TLC)

It's the moment we've all been waiting for, and it is so worth the wait.

Colt and Debbie Downer arrive for a dinner party and to meet the family of Jess.

There are literal fireworks!

Meanwhile, Larissa learns a stunning secret about someone close to her and starts sleuthing to get some answers.

You are not going to want to miss what goes down.

8/7c P-Valley (Starz)

Autumn dons a bold new look and learns the rules of working a “regular” from “The Trinity,” each of who receives a visit from her favorite repeat customer.

Also, Uncle Clifford learns about significant changes coming to Chucalissa.

8/7c Her Deadly Groom (Lifetime)

Alison is a small business owner and new divorcee who has barely untangled herself from her relationship with her no-good ex before she falls in love with a man she met through a dating app.

Vincent seems absolutely perfect and too good to be true ... because he is. It's a sexy, fun, romantic thriller. Check back in for our interview with star Michael DeVorzon and a review!

9/8c Yellowstone (Paramount)

After finally discovering what caused the seismic rift between Beth and Jamie, it's time for John to be let in on that secret.

If you think you have an idea of how he'll handle the situation, you will not. It may change things forever on Yellowstone.

Elsewhere, Rainwater needs help and calls on the Duttons to work with him after a terrible tragedy. It offers Monica a new opportunity to do something that matters.

And we'll have an interview with Q'orianka Kilcher, who plays Angela Blue Thunder, in the next several days, so keep an eye out for it.

9/8c The Alienist: Angel of Death (TNT)

Sara makes arrangements for moles inside The Lying-In Hospital.

John holds his bachelor party, then Hearst throws a lavish ball to celebrate his goddaughter, Violet's engagement with John.

While at that ball, Kreizler meets someone special.

10/9c NOS4A2 (AMC)

Wayne has been kidnapped by Charlie, and there are a lot of revelations in the aftermath.

Poor Vic is stuck in hospital, but a new threat pops up and changes things up for her.

Will Maggie and her parents be able to save her this time?

10/9c Helter Skelter: An American Myth (Epix)

Originally scheduled to premiere in June, Epix unveils Lesley Chilcott's documentary that dives deep into the Manson myth.

She does it with exclusive footage and photos, including first-person interviews with some of the survivors.

Two of Manson's followers, Catherine "Gypsy" Share and Dianne "Snake" Lake, the youngest follower, add personal commentary of the times and how they fell under Manson's spell. It's very good stuff.

Whether Chilcott adequately proves her thesis that Manson wasn't a mastermind using race wars to commit atrocities but a petty conman undeserving of decades of exploration will be left up to the viewer.

Not in doubt is that she gathered a lot of information to sink your teeth into about one of the most unexpected families and crime sprees of the 20th century.

10/9c Wynonna Earp (Syfy)

After an extended hiatus and a lot of reshuffling to keep the show on the air, Wynonna Earp rides in again to pick up right where Wynonna Earp Season 3 left off.

And trust me, Earpers, you are not prepared for what lies ahead.

We've had the opportunity to see the first two episodes, and it's going to garner a lot of discussion.

Wynonna is beside herself to find her sister, and as the pieces come together, they promise to shake up things in Purgatory for a long time to come!

Monday, July 27

9/8c 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way (TLC)

Cheese Stick lands in Colombia and is about to figure out that he'll have a lot of groveling and more he needs to do if he ever hopes to convince Melyza to treat him again.

Bini takes Ari and her mother to tour the hospital in Ethiopia, where Ari will deliver her child, and both ladies may be called out on their snootiness.

Kenny grows leery when Armando doesn't want to be affectionate in public, but they both become increasingly aware of the cost of being gay in public in Mexico.

Tuesday, July 28

9/8c Greenleaf (OWN)

Lady May is forced to share another family secret when the appearance of an old adversary threatens everything.

Grace and Darius find out the surprising truth about Whitmore and Edenvale.

Wednesday, July 29

8/7c Married at First Sight (Lifetime)

The final two couples will meet each other and tie the knot at the altar. Or will they?

In one of the earliest shockers of the season, we found out that quirky couple to be Bennett and Amelia have actually before based on their shocked and not entirely pleased reactions after the circus-freakshow-inspired walk down the aisle.

How do they know each other, and will they actually go through with this marriage? We'll have to find out. Expect a review!

Thursday, July 30

Doom Patrol (HBO Mac)

Niles is determined to have one final, perfect day with Dorothy. For some reason, she chooses to spend it at a fair. Meanwhile, Vic and Rita look for Roni when her old boss turns up dead.

Friday, July 31

The Umbrella Academy (Netflix)

Get your snacks ready and prepare to stay well hydrated when The Umbrella Academy returns.

Why? Because you're going to want to binge it in one setting.

Does this magical Netflix series manage to avoid the sophomore slump? Hell, yes, it does. And we'll have a full review for you on the 27th when the embargo lifts. Don't worry; we won't spoil anything.

Until then, take a look at the trailer. You have no idea what awaits you on the other side.

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.