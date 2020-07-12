Yellowstone Season 3 Episode 4 Review: Going Back to Cali

Holy cannoli, there is a lot happening on Yellowstone Season 3 Episode 4.

Love is in the air, as is the realization that to preserve their future, people are going to have to act fast.

We'll run it all down, starting with the best news.

Jimmy is alive!!

Oh, come on. We KNEW our precious Jimmy wasn't going anywhere, right?

He's pretty banged up and scared about what it means to his future at the Yellowstone.

You have a grade three concussion. We're supposed to bring you back to the hospital if you experience nausea or confusion. I asked if there's other symptoms since nauseous and confused is your natural state of being. They said your eyes might dilate, so we'll be on the lookout for that. John

But John, who swings wildly through the episode in his various roles as protector of all things on the ranch, has Jimmy's back.

John went from worrying about Jimmy's physicality being impacted as a result of rodeo to urging him to find another avenue that will keep him on the circuit and on the payroll.

Jimmy: How am I, how am I gonna pay for all this?

John: Well, the hospital's pretty curious about that themselves. [pause] Look at me. Hospital bill's not a concern, but you gotta make me a promise. No more rodeo.

Jimmy: It's the only thing that I ever, that ever made me feel like I was worth something.

John: Well, I figured as much. [digs into his bag and tosses a rope onto Jimmy] Learn to rope. All you're riskin' is a thumb, and you got two of those.

Jimmy: Mr. Dutton? Uh, thank you.

John: Yeah. Well, learn to rope, Jimmy. [laughs] I'm not payin' for this shit twice.

John may not have been the ideal father to all of his children at all times, but he's doing gangbusters as he ages, taking Rip under his wing and now showing immense kindness and compassion to Jimmy.

It's as if he recognizes that what he shared with his father is rare, and he makes it his mission that those who weren't so lucky find a little happiness under his watch.

And for all those naysayers out there who pegged Mia as a threat to Jimmy, do you still feel the same way now?

That girl has seen in Jimmy exactly what we saw (and oh boy, a little more!), and she's all in. While it's unexpected, it's well deserved.

Mia: You survived. Oh, OK. Gettin' the mystery out of the way right upfront. Um, is it just, is it swollen from the, uh...

Nurse: I think it's just the way God made that one.

Jimmy: This isn't happening.

She's not pandering to him at all, but Mia has already pronounced them in a relationship. Let's be honest, girls, when you find a catch like Jimmy, you want to get him on the hook.

And she's laugh-out-loud funny, too. Chalking every one of her traits up to being a barrel racer, she didn't flinch when she walked in on Jimmy in the most precarious position.

Jimmy: I don't know if I can be in a relationship with someone who shows such poor judgment.

Mia: Well, I'm a barrel racer, so poor judgment's just part of the package.

Jimmy: You don't have a dog, do you?

Mia: I have two, actually.

Jimmy: That fuckin' figures.

Instead, she was pleased to learn he's got something extra special that he hadn't shared with anybody.

Endorphins from his first time must have kicked in because the last thing I would want with a broken hip is to have someone climb right onto it.

Mia: Don't be nervous. It's supposed to be fun.

Jimmy: I'm scared, uh, when your eyesight returns, you're gonna take one look at me and run.

Mia: [laughs] Oh, I see just fine. You're the one who's blind, Jimmy, but I'm gonna fix that, too.

But, the doctor did say he had to get back into the swing of things after his hip replacement.

Mission accomplished!

We also got to meet another of Women of Yellowstone when Rainwater called on Angela Blue Thunder to help him keep the casino plans on track.

I don't know if his explanation about his plans for the casino is similar to the real world, but I appreciated his justification for building a casino while outwardly hating what it represents.

Essentially, Rainwater explained that while his people wish for the simple life and living off of the land, as long as the land is ravaged, they need money to ensure they can make their plan to recapture their world a reality.

Rainwater and Angela Blue Thunder are going to try to regain control of the situation that has been upended by the newest capitalist venture in the area. But to be honest, I'm not sure what to expect from Angela.

If Mo is so afraid of her that he's saging the room before, during, and after her visit, then there is a lot more to her story than we got so far.

If you watched the New Women of Yellowstone video, you didn't get any additional info on her, but she's one of the women that brings a lot of power to the table.

There's no shorting of strong women on Yellowstone Season 3, and once they're all introduced, it will be thrilling to see how they get things done.

Speaking of strong women, Beth was at her best when she concocted a plan to mess about Roarke. She gets that devious look on her face that would make any sane man cower.

We only got Roarke's earliest reaction to her stock manipulation, but I think it's safe to say that the two will continue butting heads.

When Beth wasn't at work, she was reveling in the change at the ranch that came with the summer camp. She relishes her time with Rip so much that she let it slip that she wants to marry him.

Beth: You are many things, Baby, but funny is not one of them. Sorry.

Rip: Mmm. Call me that again.

Beth: Call you what?

Rip: Baby. Say it again.

Beth: You like that, do you?

Rip: Mmm. Yeah, I do.

Beth: It's OK, baby.

Rip: What should I call you?

Beth: Wife. [pause] I didn't mean that.

She was both stunned that she said it out loud and immediately repentant for revealing too much too soon. But Rip has been waiting for Beth his entire life. Can forever be too soon?

That doesn't mean that Rip leaned into her proposal eagerly. He's been hurt by her in the past. She teases him and runs away. But maybe she's ready to settle down.

Did we know that Beth couldn't have children? It's a testament to her love for Rip that she's standoffish with him because she doesn't want him to miss out on a family of his own.

Rip: I look at every day with you as a gift. My tommorows are, well, they're all words. There's no word I'd rather call you if that's what you want.

Beth: You know why I always run away? Cause there's only so much I can give you, Rip.

Rip: Naw. You can give me everything.

Beth: No. [long pause] I can't have children. You need to know that. When you're with me, it's the end of you.

Rip: I was born on a dead-end road, honey. This world doesn't need another generation of me.

Beth: I wouldn't be so sure.

Rip: I don't want a bunch of kids runnin' around this fuckin' house. I don't even like dogs. [chuckles] Hey, you're all I need. I'll call you whatever you want.

Beth: Beth is fine. For now.

But her pain has kept her eyes closed. If she knows anything about Rip, it should be that he understands family is created by love and not by blood. His father ruined his life, but he got a second chance at life on the Yellowstone.

His heart came alive when he met Beth, and if he never had a blood-born child, it would all be worth it to share his life with his equal.

They're still clinging to the early romanticism of the latest step in their relationship. Heck, Rip still worries about John's reaction to he and Beth holding hands. Would John welcome a marriage between Rip and Beth?

When we first met the man, I might have said no. But John has been easing into territory with which he was previously unfamiliar -- he shares his love with the boys in the bunkhouse, even if he probably doesn't recognize his actions as love.

When Jamie betrayed him, John realized that blood ties don't mean everything. While he's previously said that his blood children were his priority, I think marrying into that blood is as good. After all, look at his blossoming relationship with Monica. Who saw that coming?

It's still concerning, though, that as much as he loves Kayce and has welcomed Monica and Tate into his world that he still wants Kayce to embrace a life closer to his own.

Kayce has made it pretty clear he's not interested in an office job, even one as light on the office work as livestock commissioner.

But is Kayce running from responsibility?

The little we saw of Kayce enacting his duties as a deputy during Yellowstone Season 2 proved that he understood the people far better than Hendon. He probably understands them far better than Jamie, even with his slick maneuvers.

So when Lynelle came to camp to win over Kayce to her appointment, he didn't have much choice in the matter.

But he also didn't disagree with her assessment of the situation. If he was still battling with himself of stepping away from his role as ranch manager (is that the right term?), then he might have put up more of a fight.

Lynelle: No, it doesn't make sense to you. But it makes sense to Jamie. He knows how to make the law say no. I'm appointing him attorney general, and I'm appointing you livestock commissioner. And you will set aside your fears of becoming like your father and take on this responsibility because all this disappears if you don't. Destiny's hard thing to run from, isn't it?

Kayce: It's just turned out to be a lot faster than I thought.

Protecting the land for his family is of the utmost importance, and if the only way they can do that is for the Dutton family to be present at all levels of government, then Kayce will step up for his family.

He didn't immediately tell Monica, but after her realization that they couldn't live at summer camp forever, I think she'll be OK with Kayce protecting the ranch she's growing to love.

They complete each other, and you can read how Kelsey Asbille and Luke Grimes feel about Monica and Kayce's yin and yang relationship early this week. We had a chance to chat with them, and they offered valuable insight into their characters.

Of note is Monica keeping Kayce from killing the wolf that Kayce asked to stay away.

Don't stop lovin' me to kill something. Monica

She wanted him to choose love, not killing. Hopefully, that won't come back to bite them in the butt. There has to be more to that wolf than a threat to the cattle.

John and Lynelle had at least one lovely night together at summer camp before he called his summer to a close. We still don't know about Lynelle's plans for an acceptable surrender, but John knows he can't hide from the threat any longer.

He had already begun thinking about it, but when the Sturgess gang rode through town and used his land as a party destination, John didn't take kindly to it.

Why the bikers had to cut the fence to enjoy a respite on that land is beyond me, but if they'd had more respect for it, they might not have had to suffer so much.

As a side note, I want to say that after living in Colorado for 25 years, the people I knew who went to Sturgess were respectful of their time there and on the road. That doesn't mean that people like the Cali crew don't exist, but hopefully, they're few and far between.

It's baffling that any group would be willing to go to battle over their misuse of land that doesn't belong to them, but it's 2020 and probably hits a little too close to home in our current environment.

If they had just picked up and moved to the other side of the road or even asked if they could fix the fence and remain since the damage had already been done, the result might have been different.

In their mind, they were wronged and deserved to be on that land and were so adamant about it that they prepared to burn it to the ground. What fools.

Who couldn't use a John Dutton lurking in the dark waiting for all hell to break loose?

That was one of my favorite scenes of the entire series so far. He was so calm and yet demanded to know how they could justify their actions on property that isn't theirs. And they couldn't.

Dude: We weren't botherin' anyone. Just havin' some fun.

John: This field's mine. That fence is mine. You damaged both, and you came back to damage it more. This is my home. If I did this to your home, what would you do?

Dude: Well, I'd kill ya.

John: That's right. [wranglers come out guns drawn] [John tosses shovels toward the dudes] The man said if you didn't leave, we'd bury ya here. And you didn't leave. We keep our word in this valley.

Dude: Fine. We'll leave.

John: Nah, it's too late for that.

Dude: I said, we'll leave!

John: I don't want you to leave. I want you to dig.

Saying "I have children" in a last-ditch effort to save themselves was laughable. A good father would never behave like that because it sends the wrong message to the kids. There are laws and boundaries for a reason. Respect them, and you'll be fine.

Something tells me that John will be taking a similar approach with Roarke and his cronies. They need to get the same message that Dan Jenkins received before he lost his life.

John: When's the last time you watched the sunset, Governor?

Lynelle: I don't know. [pause] I can see why this is the dream they want to sell.

John: Yeah, but you can't sell this. You gotta earn it; you gotta live it, and that's what they'll never understand.

Lynelle: But they only want to sell it. And they could care less about the dream coming true. That's what you gotta understand.

Life isn't free, and when it is, you have less respect for it because it didn't cost you anything to get it. There's a reason you love most what you earn through blood, sweat, and tears. It has value beyond mere possession or cash exchanging hands.

All Roarke knows is cash manipulation. He's about to learn that's not the way things work in Montana.

Alright, wranglers, let's have a conversation about this episode! And if you're a little behind, fear not. You can watch Yellowstone online right here via TV Fanatic.

Hit the comments!

