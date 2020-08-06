American Ninja Warrior Drew Drechsel Fired Over Child Sex Crime Charges

NBC is cutting ties with American Ninja Warrior champion Drew Dreschel after charges were brought against him for multiple child sex crimes.

The charges brought against the 31-year-old include the manufacturing of child pornography, enticement of a minor to travel for illicit sexual conduct, travel with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor, and use of interstate commerce to entice a minor, per the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the District of New Jersey.

“We are shocked and disturbed to learn about the charges alleged against Drew Drechsel,” NBC said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

“American Ninja Warrior is a family show that has inspired countless people, and we will not let the actions of one contestant tarnish the hard work and amazing stories of so many."

"Moving forward, the American Ninja Warrior brand will sever all ties with Mr. Drechsel, including his appearance on future seasons of the show.”

Dreschel’s lawyer Frank J. Riccio II posted a statement on Twitter on behalf of the athlete.

“Mr. Drechsel is presumed innocent of the charges and that presumption will remain throughout the pendency of his case. He intends on entering a ‘not guilty’ plea,” the lawyer wrote.

“It is respectfully requested that you respect the privacy of Mr. Drechsel and his family.”

According to the criminal complaint, Dreschel started a sexual relationship with a teenage girl in 2014 after they met at an event with a multitude of American Ninja Warrior contestants.

The pair exchanged phone numbers at that event and began texting.

Drechsel -- who was 26 years old at the time and residing in New Jersey -- arranged for this young woman to visit his gym in Hamden, Connecticut.

This meeting supposedly took place in July of 2015 as a present for the girl's 15th birthday.

Dreschel has been a part of American Ninja Warrior since 2011 when he first arrived on the third season.

He made it to the National Finals six times before winning the $1 million jackpot on its 11th season finale.

He also made appearances as a coach on Celebrity Ninja Warrior and as a mentor on American Ninja Warrior Junior.

