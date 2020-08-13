Big Brother Season 22 Episode 4 Review: Week 1 Eviction

The first week of All-Stars has come to a close in Big Brother Season 22 Episode 4, and someone's gone home.

Leading up to the eviction (after the veto ceremony), each of the houseguests weighs their options.

Cody knows it would be beneficial to his own game to keep Kevin, but he doesn't want to push it. Instead, he wants the house to come to that conclusion on their own.

Janelle, on the other hand, knows it would be better for her and Kaysar if Keesha stays.

A few people think Keesha would be easier to beat long-term, which is a plus for keeping her. Others think Kevin would be a good ally to keep around.

How the house would vote seemed to be up in the air until the last minute.

That's likely due to all of the alliances brewing and their subsequent loyalties.

Tyler: I was rude to you, and it was wrong. I’m sorry.

Tyler apologized to Bayleigh for how he treated her during Big Brother 20.

The two seemed to have made amends, both handling the conversation very maturely. If these two were to truly work together, no one would know. But it's doubtful.

Outside of her final two with Da'Vonne, Bayleigh has already been pulled into a larger alliance.

Cody and Da'Vonne formed an unexpected alliance with Enzo and Bayleigh. Bay and Day wil put each other first. Cody will put his other alliances first. Enzo will put Cody first.

We'll see how long that one lasts.

Cody is apart of a much larger alliance now.

Memphis proposed he and Cody deem their final two, "The Commission." He, of course, wants more people included in this.

So far, The Commission will also include Christmas, Tyler, Dani, and Nicole F. Wanting to lay low, Cody lets Memphis lay all the groundwork in forming their alliance.

Cody and Tyler have a lot of alliances going on. They are not exactly "laying low," as they had planned.

Tyler said himself in his interviews on the premiere, he wrote too many checks he couldn't cash on BB20. It, unfortunately, looks like he might be heading down that road once again.

Cody, also, has a lot of alliances (including the final two deals) underway.

Memphis, Nicole F., and Enzo all believe they have the final two deals with him. In addition to those, he's in The Commission and this newly-formed alliance with BayDay.

Soon enough, Cody and Tyler will have to show where their loyalties truly lie. For their sakes, they better hope it doesn't result in a bitter jury.

Kevin has been campaigning and making whatever deals he can this week in order to make it out of the eviction.

Feeling like kindred spirits, Nicole A. and Kevin also make a final two deal. These two are very likely to actually stick together.

Of all the final two deals, the most convincing (in order) are:

Da'Vonne and Bayleigh - these two women met outside the house and started to bond prior to their entrance. The goal of being the first Black woman to win (outside of Celebrity BB) motivates them.



Kaysar and Janelle - these are OG players who (accurately) feel they have targets on their backs. They played together two seasons in a row.

Nicole F. and Cody - despite all of his alliances, Cody seems to be the most loyal to Nicole. He probably feels he has a better chance of beating a prior winner in the final two.



Kevin and Nicole A. - These two feel like they are kind of on the outside of the rest of the house. This "outsiders" bond will likely take them far.



Cody and Memphis - This final two deal would make the most sense for Cody's game, although it is probably the most obvious.



Cody and Enzo - Enzo is a safe fall back for Cody, but Enzo will put Cody first.



Nicole F. and Ian - Ian will protect Nicole before she protects him. Her first loyalty is to Cody and The Commission. Hopefully, he picks up quickly and finds a better ally.

By the time eviction night came, all of the back and forth was a moot point.

Keesha was unanimously evicted from the Big Brother house.

Truthfully, this is no surprise. Keesha has barely campaigned. And where was this so-called social game she was ready to bring out?

When Janelle was talking to her about how they could save her, the girl didn't even know who Tyler was.

This is All-Stars ma'am. Are you even playing?

The sympathy for Keesha is at an all-time low. She didn't really seem like she wanted to be there.

It always sucks to be the first one out, but it's probably for the best.

The Houseguests moved on to the HOH competition, "Big Brother Watch Party."

In the competition, they watched two videos of a family taking part in a Big Brother watch party, and the houseguests had to answer Julie's questions about the video. The last one standing won.

Congratulations to Memphis, on his first HOH win, EVER (despite having made it to final two in BB10).

But what will he do with his HOH?

We know for a fact Cody, Christmas, Tyler, Dani, and Nicole F. will be safe this week, thanks to The Commission, founded by Memphis.

Will Memphis and Cody take this chance to target Janelle and Kaysar?

After you watch Big Brother online, sound off in the comments and let us know what you predict Memphis will do with his first HOH.

