Cheryl Burke Says Tom Bergeron’s Firing from Dancing With the Stars is 'Heartbreaking'

The firing of Tom Bergeron from Dancing with the Stars was quite the stunner.

And now, one of its pro dancers is speaking out about it.

Cheryl Burke opened up about her "dance dad" in a new interview with Us Weekly, and also touched on the casting of Tyra Banks to fill the void left behind by the ouster of Bergeron and co-host Erin Andrews.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Cheryl told the outlet.

“Tom is like my dance dad and that’s what I would call him on set… And he was there for our wedding and he’s been a part of my life for 15 years.”

Burke first arrived on DWTS during its second season in 2006 and won the coveted mirrorball trophy.

She said that she "never" thought ABC would fire him.

“I never thought that that was going to happen. I know that Tom will be a part of my family [forever].”

Burke went on to address the casting of Banks as the new host.

“I think Tyra is going to be great. I mean, she is so full of energy and she’s already, like, she’s got that whole head whip thing ready to go. She’s so full of personality.”

ABC swung the axe on Bergeron and Andrews in July, confirming they were both let go from the series ahead of its fall return.

"Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me," Bergeron tweeted ahead of ABC's announcement.

"It's been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?"

"Tom Bergeron will forever be part of the Dancing with the Stars family. As we embark on a new creative direction, he departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success," a joint statement from BBC Studios and ABC said at the time.

"Erin will also not be returning, and we appreciate all that she brought to the ballroom. Fans have been rooting for her since she originally competed as a contestant back in 2010, and her signature sense of humor has become a hallmark of the show."

While no reason has been given for the switcheroo, it is thought ABC wanted to rejuvenate the series after years of declining ratings.

The reaction to Bergeron and Andrews getting the boot has not been that positive, with many viewers claiming they would not watch the next season when it debuts.

Time will tell to see whether the decision will pay off.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.