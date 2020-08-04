Chip and Joanna Gaines Rebooting Fixer Upper for Magnolia Network

Chip and Joanna Gaines are reviving one of the most popular TV shows in the lifestyle genre.

The pair are working on a new season of Fixer Upper for their upcoming network, Magnolia, which is set to bow in 2021.

The network, a joint venture between the couple, and Discovery Inc., will have a linear and digital launch.

“The day we wrapped our final episode of Fixer Upper, we really believed it was a chapter closed," said the Gaineses.

"We knew we needed a break and a moment to catch our breath. But we also knew we weren’t done dreaming about ways to make old things new again."

"These past few years, we’ve continued tackling renovations and projects, doing the work we’re passionate about, but I don't think either of us anticipated how the show would become such a permanent fixture in our hearts."

"We’ve missed sharing the stories of these families and their homes with you, and we’re excited to do that again very soon."

Fixer Upper was a roaring success during its 2013-18 run, amassing 19.6 million viewers every week for its fifth and final season.

Launching a new network with a Fixer Upper is a great way to get people talking, and we're sure Magnolia will be a hit for the couple.

The new episodes will film in and around Waco, Texas.

The new network was set to launch in October, but got delayed due to the uncertainty surrounding the Coronavirus pandemic.

Deadline reports that bringing the series back came as a surprise to the network's executive team.

“We had not been planning with this network to include Fixer Upper,” said Allison Page, the Magnolia President.

“When they said good-bye to the show three years ago next month, they said they needed a break but as it turns out — and thankfully — a break is literally what it was."

"We did not expect it or see it coming, and it’s a wonderful wonderful surprise."

"Fixer Upper is a cultural phenomenon that took an entire programming category by storm when it launched in 2014, and we can think of no better way to launch this network.”

