Grey's Anatomy: Giacomo Gianniotti Reveals Whether Meredith and DeLuca's Relationship is Over

If there's one thing Grey's Anatomy does well, it's bring the fans to tears.

The series has a knack for hitting us right in the feels as we struggle to process the immense amount of twists and turns.

If you watch Grey's Anatomy online, you know Meredith's men don't stand the test of time.

Even when she finds a good one, they get killed off under bizarre circumstances. It's been years, and we're still not over the loss of Patrick Dempsey's Derek Shepherd.

In recent years, Meredith has and Andrew DeLuca have carved out a relationship, but their pairing has not been without its flaws.

DeLuca has been struggling with his mental health of late, and Meredith has been growing ever closer to Richard Flood's Cormac Hayes.

Giacomo Gianniotti has now opened up about MerLuca, and he does have hope for the future.

"They definitely have a great compatibility," he dished to Entertainment Tonight.

"I definitely think they have a lot of chemistry... I think of them as people who are opposites but you're attracted because of that," he explained to the outlet, adding:

"You sort of complement each other or fill each other's gaps in a way. They're yin and yang in the sense that they're in different places in their lives."

"They've had different experiences in their lives, and these are the things that complete each other. But I think that they have a good shot."

As for McWidow (Hayes), the actor says the following:

"In the beginning... I think it was clear he was having a hard time getting his foot in the door in that triangle," Gianniotti said.

"And by the end of it, because of DeLuca’s mental health, he really did not do any great favors for himself or for Meredith in terms of their relationship, leading Richard['s character] to be much more desirable and stable and more of a compatible partner."

Grey's Anatomy is set to return to ABC this fall, with production scheduled to get underway in the coming weeks.

Given new measures put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, it is thought that episodes will take longer to produce.

Speaking of COVID-19, it will play a part on Grey's Anatomy Season 17, which makes sense when you consider the series is set in a hospital.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.