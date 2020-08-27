Grey's Anatomy, The Good Doctor Among Shows Pulled from ABC Fall Schedule

ABC's fall schedule will get underway without scripted originals, it has been announced.

The network on Thursday announced premiere dates for unscripted series such as The Bachelorette, Supermarket Sweep, and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.

These premieres mean that the network's scripted series will not be back on the air in September this year.

Grey's Anatomy, Station 19, The Good Doctor, as well as comedies like The Conners and The Goldbergs have now been pulled from the fall schedule ... for now.

“We’re fortunate to have such a strong unscripted slate to launch our first wave of programming this fall,” ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke said in a statement.

“Presenting the new Supermarket Sweep with Leslie Jones alongside fresh, original episodes of returning shows that viewers have come to know and love is invigorating."

"And with our scripted series ramping up production, we look forward to announcing more premiere dates very soon.”

The network's scripted series are gearing up to return to production, but it will all come down to when episodes are ready.

Grey's Anatomy's leading lady tweeted this week that the show will be back in production soon.

For now, Thursdays will consist of Celebrity Family Feud, Press Your Luck, and Match Game -- bumping Grey's, Station 19, and AMLT until later in the season.

Alas, here is the full fall schedule for you.

MONDAY, SEPT. 14

8:00-10:00 p.m. Dancing with the Stars

THURSDAY, SEPT. 24

8:00-9:00 p.m. Celebrity Family Feud

9:00-10:00 p.m. Press Your Luck

10:00-11:00 p.m. Match Game

TUESDAY, OCT. 13

8:00-10:01 p.m. The Bachelorette

FRIDAY, OCT. 16

8:00-9:01 p.m. Shark Tank

SUNDAY, OCT. 18

7:00-8:00 p.m. America's Funniest Home Videos

8:00-9:00 p.m. Supermarket Sweep (Series Premiere)

9:00-10:00 p.m. Who Wants To Be A Millionaire

10:00-11:00 p.m. Card Sharks

The below shows are set for the fall, but have no premiere dates:

20/20, American Housewife, BIG SKY, black-ish, The Conners, The Goldbergs, The Good Doctor, Grey’s Anatomy, A Million Little Things, The Rookie, Station 19, and Stumptown.

The midseason schedule will bring $100,000 Pyramid, American Idol, The Bachelor, CALL YOUR MOTHER, Card Sharks, For Life and mixed-ish to the air.

What are your thoughts on these delays?

Hit the comments.

