Hallmarks' Fall Harvest Lineup Promises to Delight

Spring and summer were, pretty much, a bust.

But we have a lot of hope for fall despite the 2020 issues that are still struggling to hang on to our attention.

Fall is beautiful, and even though trees are dying, their loss offers some of the most fragrant scents of the year.

On that happy note, we're pleased to report that Hallmark Channel is rolling out a new slate of Fall Harvest movies, and we couldn't be happier. Let's take a look at what's coming.

Love at Daisy Hills

September 19 at 9/8c

When Jo (Cindy Busby) realizes that her family’s general store in Daisy Hills (built by her late mother) is losing money, her father Duke (Paul Essiembre “The Christmas Club”) calls in a favor to help out the store.

Unfortunately, Duke’s help is Jo’s ex-boyfriend, Blake (Marshall Williams), a former Daisy Hills native-turned-New York business consultant. They argue over the approach to saving the store: Jo understands the personal touch needed for a small town while Blake focuses more on how to make a profit.

Eventually, they reach a compromise and find themselves falling back in love. But when Blake gets a call about his dream job back in New York City, things start to fall apart again, forcing Jo and Blake to make a decision about their future.

Love at Look Lodge

September 26 at 9/8c

When the activities director at Look Lodge quits, Lily (Clark Backo) seizes the opportunity for a promotion and must immediately entertain a wedding party.

While keeping Charmaine (Janice Mendes), her boss and sister, happy, Lily helps the bride’s estranged brother, Noah (Jonathan Keltz), put his job aside to help plan the wedding and reconnect with his family.

Country at Heart

October 3 at 9/8c

Struggling Nashville singer/songwriter Shayna Cook (Jessie Schram) is on the verge of giving up on her career and returns to her small-town home of Silverado just as their local music festival is about to kick off when a chance encounter with prolific songwriter Grady Connor (Niall Matter) changes everything.

He’s trying to write a song for country music star Duke Sterling (Lucas Bryant), and Shayna seems like the perfect writing partner. Shayna and Grady grow close and romance blooms as they work on their love song, but when she meets Duke, he begins to see her star potential and asks her to be his opening act at the upcoming festival.

Although this seems like the opportunity of a lifetime for Shayna, the contentious history between Duke and Grady threatens to undermine everything she and Grady created. As her big break at the music festival approaches, Shayna feels forced to choose between love and possible stardom.

Featured in the movie are musical performances by each of the three lead actors, including the original songs “Big Deal,” “A Life in a Love,” and “Right in Front of You,” all written specifically for the movie.

My Best Friend's Bouquet

October 10 at 9/8c

Josie Hughes (Chaley Rose) is a hopeless romantic who believes in the kind of romance in black-and-white movies where the leading lady finds her one true love and gets swept off her feet. She also believes the wedding bouquet always finds its way to the right person when tossed by the bride, as proven time and again at weddings dating back to her childhood.

But single Josie ends up with the bouquet at her friend Emma’s wedding instead of their not-single friend Athena and fears she’s wrecked her chances of getting engaged.

But when Josie begins dating eligible bachelor Will after meeting at the reception – much to the dismay of her long-time friend Alex (Nathan Witte), who has secretly held a torch for her since college – she decides the bouquet is responsible for the budding romance and begins to think that Will is “the one.”

As Josie clings to the notion that the bouquet is always right, she’s missing the real-world signs that her perfect match is someone else who’s been right in front of her all along.

Sweet Autumn

October 17 at 9/8c

Nikki DeLoach and Andrew Walker, who previously starred in 2016's A Dream of Christmas, reunite for Sweet Autumn.

Maggie (DeLoach), a successful entrepreneur, returns home for a will reading and discovers she’s inherited half of her aunt’s famed maple candy business.

What she doesn’t understand is why Aunt Dee’s (Henriette Ivanans) maple supplier, Dex (Walker), inherited the other half. Her return also coincides with the town’s Sweet Autumn Fest, and through a series of letters that Aunt Dee left, Maggie and Dex search for the reason behind her aunt’s final wishes.

As she and Dex grow closer, Maggie must decide if the life she built is the one she wants.

