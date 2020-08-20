Married at First Sight Season 11 Episode 6 Review: I See Red Flags

The more time we spend with some of these couples, the more apparent they aren't going to make it.

Even though we were STILL on the honeymoon until the end of Married at First Sight Season 11 Episode 6, it didn't diminish the drama and other things that unfolded.

For starters, it yielded some unexpected feelings about Brett.

Keeping Hope Alive

Thanks to almost all the other couples showing troubling signs early on, Bennett and Amelia are the darlings of the season so far.

They've been a joy to watch, and they seem the most compatible on the surface, so it's easy to get wrapped up in their love story and all the warm and fuzzy feelings they invoke.

Call me a realist, but if I remove my rose-colored glasses about this pairing, they do have issues on the horizon. It isn't that they're 100% on the same page all of the time, it's that they're avoiding having hard conversations about things they could potentially clash on.

The different opinions on children will have to be brought to the forefront at some point, and so will Amelia's future where she may have to relocate.

Neither of them pushes those topics, and it's because of their need to avoid difficult conversations. So for now, they'll talk about life, and weird quirks, and all of the fascinating, off-the-wall conversations you come to expect from these two.

It was adorable when they made a blanket fort, and Amelia fell asleep while Bennett was talking.

It's only a matter of time before they have some rough patches of their own, such is life, but for now, they're the bright spot of the season.

How cute was Amelia in her flower hat? Or the fact that she kisses fish while scuba-diving? And Bennett is such a laid-back, chill, fun man.

Although does he have a nightshirt in any other color? Better yet, does he have another nightshirt, period? It's been a week, sir.

The "It" Couple, For Now

We knew Bennett and Amelia were probably going to be that lovable couple everyone rooted for, but Woody and Amani have been a pleasant surprise.

They've bought into their hype as the "it" couple, too. It's noticeable whenever they're with the other couples.

Woody, so far, has been into this process, and he's enjoying it, but you can't help but wonder if he's over some of his old ways.

Does he like this because of it being new, shiny, and fun? Will he get bored? Is Woody only stuck in the Honeymoon phase?

He's vulnerable, fun, kind, and he seems head over heels for Amani and this process right now. But sometimes you can't tell if that's going to last or not.

He's attracted to her, no doubt, but it'll be interesting to see how their relationship progresses now that they've had sex. It isn't lost that a lot of what was between them was sexual tension.

And that's why as enjoyable and endearing as they seem on the surface, you can't help but watch their scenes as if the other shoe could drop at a moment's notice.

They're also the couple of whom the others compare. Sometimes they manage to support the other couples in mature, helpful ways.

But then there are other moments when it seems as though they're pushing too much and getting invasive.

It's most evident with Henry. They both tend to treat and speak to Henry as if he's some lost cause who needs their guidance, and it's annoying.

It's six days into this process with strangers, is it really Amani's business if the other couples have had sex yet? And why does she focus so much on alluding to Henry being an outcast?

Kudos to him for subtly calling her out on it. Henry's quiet, but he's not an idiot. He's perceptive, and he's not inclined to take crap from people.

Woody and Amani are great now, but everything is going to change when they end up living together, and reality hits. In that sense, it'll be fascinating to see this likable, golden couple evolves when that happens.

Rude Christina Returns!

It's another review where I have to wonder: what were the experts thinking when they paired Henry and Christina? Every other installment, you feel bad for one or both of them for dealing with the other.

Christina is impatient and rude.

We saw it again when she was replying to the producers, and she's always impatient with Henry. She wants a domineering man, and Henry isn't that person.

The messed up thing is that you can see little ways where Henry is trying. He has enjoyed himself on the honeymoon, and he's participated in all of the activities she wants them to do.

Henry has to do a better job of communicating and expressing his feelings out loud. No one is a mind reader, so they can't figure out what he's thinking.

But he's getting better at that, and you can tell he's growing more comfortable with Christina and the process. He got off to a slow start, but individually, he's promising.

It doesn't mean he and Christina are right for each other, though. She didn't rate their marriage high, and she was probably generous when she gave her grade.

She's not attracted to Henry's disposition, and at this rate, it's painful to see them with one another when you can tell she has already written him off.

One thing she and her husband can agree on is Brett, but the funny thing is, the more she clashed with Brett, the more I still wish they had paired the two of them together.

Can you imagine those fireworks?

Karens Are Gonna Karen

Keeping with the pattern of disappointing displays, Karen is not putting her all into this process, and it's frustrating as hell.

Miles genuinely has feelings for Karen, and he's devoted to her and this process. You can tell he's pouring his all into it.

Meanwhile, Karen is keeping him at arm's length. I almost wish she would've chosen not to go through with the wedding when she found out who he was.

It would've saved Miles and viewers who love him (which is pretty much everyone) the heartbreak.

Whether or not the honeymoon was the right time for Miles to open up about his mental health is debatable, but Karen's reaction to it was disappointing.

He was vulnerable and brave when he told her he battles clinical depression. It's not something most people would have the guts to discuss with others.

He even pointed out how significant it is that he gets to a place where he can discuss it and acknowledge its existence and go to therapy as a black man. Mental health struggles are heavily stigmatized across the board, and it's especially the case for African-Americans, particularly men.

And even though Karen tried to say the right thing to his face, she went and told the cameras that it was another red flag on her endless list of them.

She also said she wants a masculine man, and she suggested that he was "less manly" because of his depression. She's the reason the stigma exists.

She's also not open to affection and getting close to him. Miles has given foot rubs and massages. He shares his foot, caters to her, and dotes on her all the time.

He pours his heart out to her and into their relationship.

She loves receiving all of that, but she also doesn't seem into him. Shoutout to Amelia for calling her out on her disparaging and dismissive comments about Miles; didn't you love it when she did that?

Miles is a nice guy, but he's getting fed up, so he's expressing himself more, and good for him.

Did BRETT Make Sense?

If you would've told this reviewer that Brett would be tolerable for most of the installment, then she would've been shocked at the lies.

The funny thing about Brett is that, outside of Olivia, everyone else has him figured out. Woody, Amani, Henry, Miles, and Bennett, everyone got the same vibe off of him.

However, hot damn was he making some points anyway. His initial conversation with Olivia was enlightening.

All this time, Olivia was the sympathetic one, and it seemed as though she would get her heart broken by this man who was too arrogant and a player.

But the more Olivia talked about herself and her life, the less it seems as though marriage is ideal for her. Olivia said she wanted to be married, but it doesn't sound as though she has room in her life for one.

Brett had to keep reminding her that she isn't alone anymore, and he was rightfully inquiring where he was supposed to fit into her life.

It sounds as though she wants a man who has no life, baggage, family, and friends, or whatever else of his own so that she can place him into her already established life like a puzzle piece.

She doesn't want to change anything about her lifestyle to accommodate a new person; she just wants someone to go along with hers.

It was also annoying when she insisted on knowing his income, and then upon learning, she makes three times more than him and inquiring if HE would have an issue with that, she proceeded to allude that she would have an issue.

She likes to spend money and splurge on luxuries, and Brett is not that kind of person. Olivia acted as if this personally offended her.

But their issues didn't start until the couples rated their spouses. Brett didn't want to because of his opinion that it was demoralizing.

The thing is, Brett wasn't wrong for not wanting to rate a marriage six days in, and there are issues with that.

One person's version of an eight may be different than the other. It usually leads to couples comparing themselves to each other. It's designed to make someone upset or offended, and most of the other couples only want to hear the answers out of nosiness.

Christina lashed out at Brett for not wanting to answer. Brett's "that's a shame" was hilarious. Christina isn't wrong about Brett, but she also doesn't know anything about him.

She doesn't know much about Olivia either, so she was overstepping a hell of a lot for someone who can't get a grap on her own marriage.

And Brett got upset when he overheard Olivia rate him a seven. It caused tension between them later, especially when he claimed he wasn't offended, but he wasn't talking or communicating.

The thing is, Brett didn't want to talk, and Olivia kept pushing him anyway. She then got mad and emotional about him not taking the process seriously or something.

People on the moon can see that Brett isn't on this show for the right reasons, but he had some valid opinions and feelings throughout the hour, so it was hard to fault or blame him for certain things.

Two people can be wrong at the same time, and all of that good stuff.

Dare I say I was Team Brett this time around. Yeesh!

Over to you, MAFS Fanatics. Do you think Karen is treating Miles terribly? Will Amani and Miles stop appearing perfect now that the honeymoon is over?

Do you think Henry is loosening up? Hit the comments below.

You can watch Married at First Sight online here via TV Fanatic.

Jasmine Blu is a senior staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.