OWN Picks Up Legal Drama Delilah from Greenleaf Creator

OWN is getting back into business with the creator of Greenleaf.

The cabler announced today a straight-to-series order for the new original drama series Delilah, from Craig Wright, who will serve as executive producer along with Charles Randolph-Wright and Oprah Winfrey.

Maahra Hill (Black-ish, How to Get Away With Murder) stars as Delilah Connolly, a headstrong, highly principled lawyer living in Charlotte, North Carolina. Delilah's doing her best to raise two kids alone and keep her ties to family, friends and faith strong, all the while ceaselessly seeking justice for those who need it most, in a time when the rich and powerful of Charlotte and beyond will do anything to stop her.

Also joining the cast are Jill Marie Jones (Girlfriends) as Tamara Grayson, Delilah's confidante and best friend, Susan Heyward (Orange is the New Black), who portrays Demetria Barnes, Delilah's newly hired, fearless, and ambitious associate, and Ozioma Akagha (Marvel's Runaways), who plays Delilah's unfailingly sunny secretary, Harper Conant.

Award-winning directors Charles Randolph-Wright (Greenleaf) and Cheryl Dunye (Queen Sugar, David Makes Man) are set to direct the series, with additional directors to be announced.

Dunye will direct the pilot episode.

The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television and Harpo Films, and will air on OWN in 2021.

"On the heels of the incredible success story of 'Greenleaf,' we are thrilled to continue our partnership with Craig on this compelling new drama," said Tina Perry, president, OWN.

"Our viewers are going to deeply relate to this story that focuses on a powerful woman committed to her family and her community."

"It's an honor to work for Ms. Winfrey and OWN and to serve the network's devoted fans. 'Delilah' continues the work we started on 'Greenleaf,' namely, bringing untold stories and fresh perspectives to our audience," said Craig Wright, creator/executive producer.

Delilah left a demanding white-shoe law firm a decade ago and hung up her own shingle so she could make raising her kids her #1 priority.

Now she takes on cases the big firms ignore and finds herself, more often than not, going head-to-head with the powerful and privileged as she fights for the disenfranchised.

In addition to raising her two kids, Maia and Marcus, Delilah also cares for her young nephew Dion; manages her relationship with her frustrating ex; and to top it all off, she's about to go up against her best friend Tamara in court for the first time.

Delilah has always represented the underdogs. Tamara has always represented the wealthy and powerful.

But this case is different: This time, Delilah's most cherished friendship is on the line. Nevertheless, there are lives at stake. So, Delilah does what she always does - she seeks justice for those who need it most.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.