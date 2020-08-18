Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj Canceled at Netflix

Netflix is parting ways with another unscripted series.

The latest casualty is Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj, which has been given the pink slip after six volumes and 40 episodes.

“What a run,” Minhaj said on Twitter when he confirmed the cancellation.

“I got to work with the best writers, producers, researchers, and animators in the game. My two babies were born and grew up with the show," he added.

"[Thank you] to @Netflix and everyone who watched. Now it’s time to return these screens to Best Buy.”

While Netflix rarely releases viewer data, the Hasan Minjah vehicle was a buzzy series.

That's what makes the decision so surprising.

When you add in the fact that it has won Emmy and Peabody awards, it makes it all the more confusing.

The streamer has tried shows led by star names such as Chelsea Handler, Norm Macdonald, Joel McHale, and Michelle Wolf.

All of those shows have been canceled, with David Letterman's My Next Guest Needs No Introduction in limbo.

The most recent season hit the air in May 2019, so given the time since the last season aired, we're inclined to believe that show is dead and buried.

Even if we take a look at scripted offerings, Netflix cancels buzzy shows without a second thought.

In recent memory we have Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which as an Archieverse property, had a following worldwide.

There are clearly many factors that go into renewals and cancellations, but some of them come out of the blue, leaving fans worried about investing in new shows.

Once upon a time, Netflix picked up canceled broadcast and cable shows, but that was when it was trying to get the streamer off the ground.

What are your thoughts on this latest cancellation?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.