Power Book II: Ghost Trailer Teases Tasha's Fate, Tariq's Master Plan

Power may be over, but the franchise still has a lot of life left.

Starz on Tuesday dropped the full-length trailer for Power Book II: Ghost, which picks up in the aftermath of Power Season 6.

Tariq St. Patrick grapples with a new world order: his father dead and his mother, Tasha, facing charges for the murder her son committed.

Not to mention the academic rigors of the Ivy League university Tariq is attending to earn his inheritance.

Truly on his own for the first time in his life, Tariq is forced to split his time between school and hustling to pay for Davis MacLean, the fame-hungry defense lawyer who is Tasha’s only hope of getting out of jail and escaping prosecution by newly minted U.S. Attorney Cooper Saxe.

With no better options, Tariq turns to the familiar drug game, entangling himself with a cutthroat family headed by Monet Stewart Tejada, that’s been at it far longer than him.

As Tariq tries to balance his drug operation with his grades, love life, and family, he figures out that the only way to avoid the same fate his father met is to become him — only better.

The cast includes Michael Rainey Jr. (Power, Lee Daniels’ The Butler) as Tariq St. Patrick, Naturi Naughton (Power, Fame) as Tasha St. Patrick, Mary J. Blige (Mudbound, The Umbrella Academy) as Monet Stewart Tejada, Shane Johnson (Power, Behind Enemy Lines) as Cooper Saxe, Gianni Paolo (Ma, The Fosters) as Brayden Weston, Quincy Tyler Bernstine (Ray Donovan, Modern Love) as Tameika Washington, and Daniel Bellomy (The Real MVP: The Wanda Durrant Story) as Ezekiel ‘Zeke’ Cross.

The cast also includes Paige Hurd (The Oval, Hawaii Five-O) as Lauren Baldwin, Cliff Method Man Smith (The Deuce, Garden State) as Davis MacLean, Melanie Liburd (This is Us, Gypsy) as Caridad ‘Carrie’ Milgram, Justin Marcel McManus (Star) as Jabari Reynolds, Woody McClain (The Bobby Brown Story, The New Edition Story) as Cane Tejada, Lovell Adams-Gray (Coroner, Slasher) as Dru Tejada, and LaToya Tonodeo (The Oath) as Diana Tejada.

That's a lot of great names!

The official trailer certainly details Tariq's plight to save his mother from prison, but will the original series have taught him any lessons about the world of drugs?

Have a look below.

Power Book II: Ghost launches September 6.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.