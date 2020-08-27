Resident Evil Live Action-Series, from Supernatural EP, Ordered at Netflix

The world of Resident Evil will officially expand on Netflix.

The streamer has ordered an eight episode first season with Supernatural EP Andrew Dabb bringing the project to life.

As for what it will be about, here's the official logline.

Building on one of the most popular, best selling survival horror video games of all time, Resident Evil will tell a brand new story across two timelines:

In the first timeline, fourteen-year-old sisters Jade and Billie Wesker are moved to New Raccoon City. A manufactured, corporate town, forced on them right as adolescence is in full swing.

But the more time they spend there, the more they come to realize that the town is more than it seems and their father may be concealing dark secrets.

Secrets that could destroy the world.

Cut to the second timeline, well over a decade into the future: there are less than fifteen million people left on Earth. And more than six billion monsters -- people and animals infected with the T-virus.

Jade, now thirty, struggles to survive in this New World, while the secrets from her past - about her sister, her father and herself - continue to haunt her.

“Resident Evil is my favorite game of all time," said Dabb in a statement.

"I'm incredibly excited to tell a new chapter in this amazing story and bring the first ever Resident Evil series to Netflix members around the world. For every type of Resident Evil fan, including those joining us for the first time, the series will be complete with a lot of old friends, and some things (bloodthirsty, insane things) people have never seen before."

Bronwen Hughes (The Walking Dead, The Journey Is The Destination) will direct and executive produce the first two episodes.

Robert Kulzer and Oliver Berben of Constantin Film and Mary Leah Sutton also serve as EPs on the series.

Since Capcom first debuted the genre-defining survival horror title in 1996, Resident Evil has become one of the best-selling video game franchises of all time, with more than 100 million games sold worldwide.

Over the course of almost 25 years, the series has expanded beyond games into film adaptations and theme park attractions.

The Resident Evil six-film franchise, produced by Constantin Film, has collectively earned more than $1.2 billion worldwide making it the most successful movie franchise based on a video game.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.