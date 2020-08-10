Saved by the Bell Revival Trailer: Who's Returning to Bayside High?

Welcome back to Bayside High, Saved by the Bell Fanatics.

The forthcoming Peacock revival unveiled a splashy new trailer Monday, and it looks set to bring back what fans loved about the original series:

The campy humor.

BH90210 attempted to pull off a similar trick last summer, but it largely failed because the cast were not playing the same characters.

Peacock's Saved by the Bell will feature a mix of old and new cast members, and a plot that will either bring them together, or tear them apart.

The new series focuses on what happens when California Governor, Zack Morris finds himself in trouble for closing too many low-income schools.

To mitigate the concerns, he proposes that the affected students be sent to the highest-performing schools in the state -- including Bayside High -- the school from the original series.

The cast includes Alycia Pascual-Pena as Aisha, Belmont Cameli as Jamie Spano, Dexter Darden, Elizabeth Berkley as Jessie, Haskiri Velazquez as Daisy, John Michael Higgins as Principal Toddman, Josie Totah as Lexi, Mario Lopez as Slater, Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Zack, and Mitchell Hoog as Mac Morris.

While many details are still being kept under wraps, a casting breakdown for Lexi reads, "a beautiful, sharp-tongued cheerleader and the most popular girl at Bayside High who is both admired and feared by her fellow students."

The clip shows guidance counselor Jessie stopping Zack Morris’ son Mac from giving her drug of choice to fellow student Daisy.

“At first, they’re so exciting. And then it gets even more exciting,” Jessie warns the teen, expounding as follows:

“But after that, it gets so scary. And in the end, you ruin your girl group’s shot at a recording contract.”

By the time the sequel arrives, it will have been more than 26 years since we last saw Zack, Kelly, Slater, Jessie, Lisa, and Screech in the TV-movie Saved by the Bell: Wedding in Las Vegas.

Have a look at the new trailer below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.