Star Wars: Rogue One TV Series Casts Adria Arjona in Mystery Role

With the release of Star Wars movies slowing down, it's all about the Disney+ TV franchise for now.

On the heels of The Mandalorian is a Rogue One prequel featuring Diego Luna's Cassian Andor in his days in the Rebellion.

Now, according to Deadline, 6 Underground actress, Adria Arjona, is joining the ranks of the Rogue One spinoff.

As is the norm with such top-secret projects, details of her casting have not been revealed, meaning we will be waiting a while yet for answers.

Arjona's casting comes after the news that Genevieve O'Reilly is reprising her Mon Mothma role, while Stellan Skarsgård and Kyle Soller have snagged mystery roles.

Alan Tudyk was also previously confirmed to be reprising droid K-2SO, so all is right in the Star Wars universe ... for now.

While Star Wars fans were excited about the TV series, it was almost canceled before Tony Gilroy stepped in to direct episodes.

He is widely credited for handling the reshoots of the Rogue One movie.

The series was set to enter production earlier this year, but the series was also a casualty of the coronavirus pandemic, meaning that plans were delayed and had to be completely re-planned to maintain safety for everyone involved.

Luna recently opened up about the delay in production to The Guardian, noting that the pandemic has made him change his priorities.

"Shooting is starting around the world, so slowly we’re going back, but there’s no rush," he said.

"To me, what this pandemic brought to my attention is that there [are] priorities. We have to be cautious and we have to be wise on when and how to go back."

The Mandalorian was a big turning point for the Star Wars franchise, and with more live-action series planned, all eyes will be on Rogue One to see whether it holds a candle to the movie.

What are your thoughts on this casting news?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.