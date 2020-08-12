Supernatural Star Confirms Script Changes for Final Episodes Due to Pandemic

When Supernatural finally returns to the air for its last-ever episodes, there will be some changes.

Series co-lead Jensen Ackles has confirmed there have been some script changes as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Like most other series, Supernatural was forced to go on hiatus earlier this year after the world had to take a breather due to the spread of COVID-19.

With seven episodes remaining, The CW has announced they will begin airing this fall.

"There have been some adjustments made from the scripts that we were going to shoot in March to the scripts that we're shooting now," Ackles dished in a Zoom conversation with co-stars Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins, as well as politicians Cory Booker and MJ Hegar.

"We've had to accommodate a pandemic."

Changes are not surprising. Like Ackles said, those scripts were initially written before the pandemic forced everyone to rethink the safety protocols on set.

While Ackles does not delve deeper into what these changes are, it's likely that they will make it so that less extras are in the scene at once.

The series could perhaps change some of the locations of the scenes to accomodate this, but this is just me speculating.

Ackles also dropped a little bit about what fans can expect from the end of Supernatural Season 15.

"Episode 19 feels kind of like the season finale for 15, and episode 20 feels like the series finale."

Many TV shows go out with closing up the final season mysteries, but leaving the mysteries that started years ago still in flux.

These words from Ackles indicate that fans will be getting answers to some of the most burning questions.

The CW has yet to announce a return date, but they previously said it would be sometime in the fall.

Walker, the Walker, Texas Ranger reboot, starring Supernatural's Jared Padalecki, is set to take over the slot in early 2021.

What are your thoughts on these comments?

Are you worried about the changes?

Remember you can watch Supernatural online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.