Supernatural Trailer: First Look at the Final Episodes!

Sam and Dean Winchester will return to The CW this fall.

The network previously announced that Supernatural Season 15 would return with the series' last-ever episodes later this year.

Now, a trailer has dropped and it gives us our first look at the final seven episodes.

While it's only a 30-second trailer, it does offer a lot for fans:

- Castiel reminds Dean of his personal sacrifices, but what does this mean in the grand scheme of things?

- Dean find himself wearing a pink nightgown. We're not sure why, but it will surely make for some lighthearted comedy.

- Jack finally accepts his deadly mission that will put him in a truly horrifying position. What will become of him and those closest to the mission?

If you watch Supernatural online, you know the show is built on the bond of the brothers, so it makes sense then that there would be some great scenes between them.

“My entire life, you’ve protected me," Sam tells Dean.

"It’s the only thing I’ve ever known that was true.”

Yep, we're going to all the tissues when these final episodes hit the air.

Supernatural Season 15 was supposed to wrap on The CW earlier this year, but thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, production was shut down.

The CW was forced to pull the show off the air, leaving fans in limbo about how things would shake out.

Thankfully, the cast and crew are back in Vancouver and working on the final two episodes.

“We, The CW, and Warner Bros. fully intend to return and finish the series,” executive producer Andrew Dabb told fans in March.

“It’s not a matter of ‘if,’ it’s a matter of ‘when.'”

Jared Padalecki will remain with The CW next season, and will lead the cast of the upcoming series Walker.

Ackles is reuniting with Supernatural creator Eric Kripke to play the original superhero on The Boys.

As for Dabb, he was announced to be working on a live-action Resident Evil series for Netflix.

Have a look at the full trailer below.

