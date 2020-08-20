The Crown Season 4: First Trailer and Premiere Date

It's time to say goodbye to the 1970s and hello to the 1980s.

Netflix on Thursday confirmed the highly anticipated fourth season of The Crown will premiere November 15.

"As the 1970s are drawing to a close, Queen Elizabeth (Olivia Colman) and her family find themselves preoccupied with safeguarding the line of succession by securing an appropriate bride for Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor), who is still unmarried at 30," reads the official logline.

"As the nation begins to feel the impact of divisive policies introduced by Britain's first female Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson), tensions arise between her and the Queen which only grow worse as Thatcher leads the country into the Falklands War, generating conflict within the Commonwealth," the logline continues.

"While Charles’ romance with a young Lady Diana Spencer (Emma Corrin) provides a much-needed fairytale to unite the British people, behind closed doors, the Royal family is becoming increasingly divided."

The fourth season will chart the years 1979 through 1990 and will be the last featuring the second generation cast.

Olivia Colman stars as Queen Elizabeth II, Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip, Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher, Erin Doherty as Princess Anne, Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles, Marion Bailey as The Queen Mother, and Emma Corrin as Diana Spencer.

10 episodes have been ordered.

Netflix also dropped a first-look teaser which teases a lot of pivotal moments.

“Something as important as the monarchy simply cannot be allowed to fail,” Queen Elizabeth II says in the teaser.

The video then gives us our first look at Diana, who is mostly isolated when she is not pursued by the press.

The most striking shot, however, is the final one, and it features a glimpse of the Princess of Wales on her wedding day in July 1981.

The Crown Season 4 was supposed to be the penultimate season, but it was recently revealed that we're getting six seasons.

Imelda Staunton, is set to take over the role of Queen Elizabeth in Seasons 5 and 6. She’ll be joined by Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread) as Princess Margaret, Jonathan Pryce (Game of Thrones) as Prince Philip, and Elizabeth Debicki (The Night Manager), who will take over from Corrin as Princess Diana.

Watch the clip below.

