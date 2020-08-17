The Duchess: Katherine Ryan is Searching for a Baby Daddy in First Trailer

Looking for a new British comedy?

From creator, executive producer, writer and star Katherine Ryan comes The Duchess, the comedian’s debut scripted comedy series which follows the powerful and problematic choices of a fashionably disruptive single mom living in London.

Her daughter, Olive, is her greatest love so she begins to debate having a second child with her greatest enemy -- Olive’s dad.

But can two wrongs make another right?

It's a convincing hook for a comedy, and Netflix is betting big on the vehicle.

If you've watched any of Ryan's previous work, you know she's hilarious, so it will be exciting to see how she adapts her comedy for a scripted project.

Based on the first trailer alone, it looks like Netflix has another hit on its hands.

The streamer has a considerable amount of comedies with varying degrees of success, so time will tell whether The Duchess will stand the test of time.

The name alone may be a little offputting for some, because personally, I figured it was another show about the Royal Family.

I'm not saying that would have been a bad thing, but it just wouldn't be the type of show I'd watch.

Despite being in a global pandemic, Netflix seemingly has an endless inventory of content. We had Teenage Bounty Hunters just a few days ago, and we still have Lucifer on tap for later this week.

There are many Netflix shows that wrapped production on new seasons, and they will be available to stream this year.

Have a look at the full trailer for The Duchess below and let me know in the comments if you plan on watching when it drops September 11.

