The Masked Singer Season 4 Gets Fall Premiere Date at FOX

If you've been worrying that The Masked Singer would not make its planned fall return on FOX, we have some good news.

A Season 4 premiere date has been revealed.

The beloved series will return Wednesday, Sept. 23 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT), on FOX.

If you can't wait until then, the network is offering an advanced sneak peek Sunday, Sept. 13 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/5:00-6:00 PM PT live to all time zones), following the first NFL double-header of the season.

What's more FOX has also ordered I Can See Your Voice, a new singing show, hosted by The Masked Singer's Ken Jeong.

"Safely filming I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE this summer was a win in itself, but when we saw the pure magic of the show and felt the palpable suspense in the room before that first note hit, we knew we had to share it with audiences this season," said Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment & Specials, FOX Entertainment.

"It's no secret that viewers need a little fun and escape now and, as a companion to an all-new season of THE MASKED SINGER, this will be a fantastic night of family entertainment - and a fantastic night of Ken Jeong!"

I Can See Your Voice features Emmy(R)-nominated actress Cheryl Hines and Daytime Emmy(R) Award-winning television host and vocalist Adrienne Bailon-Houghton, as they join Jeong, a rotating panel of celebrity detectives, comprised of comedians and pop culture experts, and a musical superstar to help one contestant tell the difference between good and bad singers, without ever hearing them sing a note.

With $100,000 on the line, the contestant will attempt to weed out the bad "Secret Voices" from the good, based on a series of clues, interrogation, and lip synch challenges. In the end, the singer whom the contestant picks will reveal if they are good or bad in a duet performance with the musical superstar, resulting in an amazing musical collaboration or a totally hilarious train wreck.

Emmy Award-nominated The Masked Singer is the #1 show on television, drawing a massive audience of nearly 24 million viewers in its post-Super Bowl premiere.

The singing competition series is hosted by Nick Cannon and features panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke.

The celebrity contestants for Season 4 combined have sold more than 281 million records worldwide, appeared in more than 5,475 episodes of television and 151 films, appeared in five Super Bowls, have four stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and one Time 100 Most Influential persons.

