Transplant: NBC Sets Premiere Date for Canadian Medical Drama

With lots of networks scrambling for content, NBC is bringing a hit Canadian drama stateside.

Transplant has been set for a premiere Tuesday, Sept. 1 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC following a live telecast of summer's #1 series, America's Got Talent.

The 13-episode series centers on Dr. Bashir "Bash" Hamed, a Syrian doctor with battle-tested skills in emergency medicine who fled his country with his younger sister, Amira.

Together they struggle to build a new life in Canada as Bash strives to rebuild his career in medicine.

NBC has a long and storied history with successful medical series, including, of course, ER and its current hits New Amsterdam and Chicago Med.

Transplant stars Hamza Haq (Quantico), Laurence Leboeuf (The Disappearance), John Hannah (Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Jim Watson (Mary Kills People), and Ayisha Issa (Polar). I

n its first season on CTV, Transplant was the most-watched Canadian original series and saw audience growth as the season progressed.

Creator Joseph Kay serves as executive producer along with Jocelyn Deschenes, Bruno Dube, Randy Lennox, Virginia Rankin, Jeremy Spry and Tara Woodbury.

Developed at CTV, Transplant is produced by Sphere Media in association with CTV and NBCUniversal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group.

With many TV shows still not back in production due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many networks are relying on acquisitions to shore up their schedules.

FOX and The CW have a wealth of popular imports, but NBC, ABC, and CBS don't have much. The trio are hoping to have a business as usual fall schedule.

Medical dramas resonate well, with them being some of the biggest shows in the world, so NBC is clearly trying a genre out that typically plays well here.

Also helping matters is the beefy lead-in from America's Got Talent.

