Watch 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Online: Season 2 Episode 12

Did Jihoon manage to get through to Deavan and Elicia?

On 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2 Episode 12, Drascila was seemingly in harm's way when Jihoon failed to pick up on her running away.

Elicia fumed and it seemed like it was the end of Deavan and Jihoon.

Meanwhile, Tim finally told Melyza's father about cheating on her.

Elsewhere, Kenneth and Armando went for a nice meal, but it ended in disaster.

Use the video above to watch 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.