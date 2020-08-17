90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2 Episode 12 Review: The Parent Trap

Do they ever get tired of blaming Jihoon for everything?

They wasted no time giving us the answers to what happened to Drascilla on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2 Episode 12, but it's getting ridiculous how much Jihoon and Deavan are at odds.

Meanwhile, Bini and Ari are well on their way to also conflicting with each other. And while Brittany and Yazan got a win with Yazan's parents, we still don't know if Jenny and Kenny will experience the same with Sumit and Armando's folks.

Drascilla's Close Call is Jihoon's Downfall

It was a hell of a cliffhanger they left us on when Drascilla darted out into the street, and everyone took off running after her.

The good news is that Drascilla is safe and well. As for the bad news? Well, predictably, this is Jihoon's fault too.

Emotions were running high after Drascilla's scare, so we knew nothing that came after would be pretty. That said, how much can we blame on Jihoon?

The way Deavan and Elicia treat him if the sun doesn't shine, it's Jihoon's fault. If Deavan stubs her toe, it's Jihoon's fault.

If Taeyang cries, it's Jihoon's fault. If Drascilla scrapes her knee, it's Jihoon's fault. Climate change is Jihoon's fault, I mean, enough already!

Deavan said that Jihoon acts as if it's never his fault, and it's everyone else's, but not from where we're sitting. Somehow Jihoon is (rightfully) held accountable for his actions, Deavan's, his parents', Drascilla's, the baby's, and all of Korea.

Who is Deavan going to blame when Jihoon isn't around anymore? And from the looks of things, those two aren't going to make it as a couple any longer.

For anyone else, Drascilla taking off and running into the street is an unfortunate incident that no one is to blame for, and it happens to parents, good and bad, all the time.

It's a young girl, who doesn't listen very well, being impulsive, and doing what kids do.

For these folks, it's one more thing to berate Jihoon for since he was the one who let Drascilla go, and it's another indictment amid a host of others.

The man was sobbing after the ordeal, and they treated him as though he was faking and not genuine -- as if he wasn't as shaken up as they were. But they're so accustomed to using him as a verbal punching bag, that this wasn't going to be any different.

It seems so petty to get angry at Jihoon because of him saying something about not yelling at him. If not for the fact that they ride his case like Seabiscuit for breathing, maybe it wouldn't have struck a chord.

It's as reasonable for someone to be distracted by unhelpful yelling during a stressful situation as it is for someone to start screaming.

I don't know how Jihoon's promise to do and be better was made invalid because of Drascilla doing something she could've done with anyone else.

Jihoon is far from perfect, and he's a screw-up. We know this, but how long are they going to beat this dead horse?

He's not the only person at fault for things in this relationship and family. Regardless of how you feel about the guy, he's not wrong about them belittling him constantly.

Deavan doesn't respect him as a man, so it's impossible for them ever to work out. Elicia doesn't respect him, period.

Elicia's confrontation with Jihoon was insane. When she got to the point about scraping her granddaughter off the pavement because of him, it was hard to process it all.

She wants Deavan away from Jihoon and Korea, and this was the perfect storm she could use to unleash holy hell on him. And not that it makes much of a difference, but what happened to Drascilla's birth father?

Sometimes it's odd that they put Drascilla off on Jihoon the way that they do, especially since it means wanting him to be an instant dad to her when fatherhood is still new to him.

Losing My Religion

Biniyam's siblings don't trust Ari or have faith that she's sticking around and raising their baby in Ethiopia.

They're not wrong for having concerns about her. They haven't even been around Ari much, and they're already picking up that she's not committed. They also are picking up on the vibe that Janice is giving off, even if many of the viewers aren't.

Bini is too optimistic and hopeful about this. He seems naive.

He should've known that Ari wasn't going to convert to Christianity for him. She's a proud Jewish woman; that was never going to happen.

It was too big of an ask or hope on his part, and that's where I sided with Ari, for sure. It wasn't as if she wasn't attempting to compromise by having her baby baptized for him.

It's more than I thought she would do based on how she felt about raising her baby Jewish. It's not something she should have to sacrifice, although it's getting irritating that she's putting her choices off of Bini.

He didn't ask her to make all of these sacrifices. She made all of these choices, and now that she doesn't like them, she's resenting Bini for them.

Nothing good is coming from this relationship except a child, and it's already evident his or her's parents will not be together.

Ari has no investment in this relationship; the writing is on the wall, and it has been since she arrived in Ethiopia. And Bini cannot provide the life that his family needs.

Even if he could, it's doubtful it would change anything. Ari should head home, and poor Bini may have to deal with living on the other side of the world from his child.

When you ignore everything else and focus on that alone, it's terrible.

Getting Hands Dirty

Jenny and Sumit are endearing at times, nothing more than the two of them trying to liven up their apartment.

Sumit's attempt to slap some paint on the wall was sweet, and it gave them time to talk about their situation. Sumit got word from his brother, Amit, that Sumit's parents are ready to speak to him.

Jenny has reason to be concerned when Sumit tells her that he has to go to his parents' house to speak to them. She didn't get the best impression when they bust into their apartment last time and drug Sumit away.

Their happy bubble is on borrowed time.

Choose Your Battles

Kenny and Armando were still on the same night, celebrating their engagement with Kenny's daughters and Armando's close friends. Kenny even noticed that Armando was so happy about the proposal that he wasn't afraid to get affectionate in front of people.

But I felt bad for Armando when Kenny brought up Armando's parents in front of everyone. He couldn't have space to enjoy the moment and the night without getting anxious about the next step.

Kenny is eager to tell Armando's parents the truth. He thinks that maybe if they see how real all of this is, then they'll accept Armando.

His line of thinking isn't off, and I can see why he feels that way. But I can also see why Armando doesn't want to throw one more thing at his parents when he's already unsure of what his relationship is going to be like with them.

Do you rip the band-aid off at once, or do you ease it off gently?

Kenny can be very pushy, and sometimes it's too much, and other times it's what Armando needs.

Right now, no one wants to see Armando putting his life and happiness on pause to appease his family, and we've seen that Armando has done that and is capable of doing it again.

Kenny's trying to get ahead of that. I do look forward to seeing Kenny and Hannah interact.

They both have said that Hannah loves Kenny, and maybe has a point that if Armando's family can see he, Kenny, and Hannah are a happy family together, then they'll come to grips with their son's life and identity.

It is nice that Armando wasn't completely alone in all of this, and he had a nice older couple who felt like surrogate parents to him when he came out and all of that.

It's a Win!

If Brittany and Yazan's relationship wasn't a dumpster fire designed for destruction, I'd say Yazan's uncle was the MVP.

Yazan wasn't kidding when he said his uncle was persuasive and knew how to bend his father's ear. His uncle laid out why it was necessary to give Brittany more time.

After all, they wanted her to fall in love with the religion and culture. They didn't want them rushing into something and then separating afterward.

All of the points Yazan's uncle made were sound, and his parents couldn't argue with them.

The man managed to bring peace to the sit-down, and by the end of their meeting, he bought Yazan and Brittany a month, and she was back in Yazan's parents' good graces.

She apologized for disrespecting them, and even without translation, they understood and appreciated the sentiment.

It was hard to feel happy for Brittany, though, since Yazan and his uncle have gone out on a limb to smooth things over and champion Brittany, but she's still hiding that she's not divorced for them.

It's a slap in the face.

All the progress made is for naught if they find out the truth. But how long is it going to take for her divorce to get finalized? Does she think she can drag this out until it is, or what?

Not only did Brittany and Yazan survive a car ride without arguing, for a change, but they got a colossal win here. It's too bad they don't stand a snowball's chance in hell together either, though.

Over to you, 90 Day Fanatics. Do you think they're blaming Jihoon for everything, even when it's unwarranted? Are you surprised Yazan's uncle settled things between Brittany and Yazan's parents?

How long before Ari leaves Bini and Ethiopia? Hit the comments below!

