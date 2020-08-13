Watch Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Online: Season 7 Episode 12

at .

Did the gang manage to take down Daniel and Sybil?

On Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 7 Episode 12, the team faced destruction as the villains got ready to carry out their deadly final plan of attack. 

Deke - Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 7 Episode 12

Meanwhile, the S.H.I.E.L.D. realized that their years of rewriting history could help them win the last war. 

Did Daisy, Fitz, Simmons, and Coulson manage to get the upper hand when they really needed it?

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 7 Episode 12 Quotes

Sousa: [kisses Daisy] Didn't know I was gonna do that.
Daisy: I'm glad you did.

Daisy: Kora.
Mack: How'd she get up here?
Daisy: I don't care. She's not gonna stop me from getting back Simmons.
Mack: And Deke.
Daisy: Sure.

Daisy and May - Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 7 Episode 12
Melinda May - Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 7 Episode 12
May - Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 7 Episode 12
Mack - Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 7 Episode 12
Yo-Yo - Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 7 Episode 12
