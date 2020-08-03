Watch Wynonna Earp Online: Season 4 Episode 2

at .

Did Wynonna manage to save all of her family?

On Wynonna Earp Season 4 Episode 2, the heroine had to work with a sworn enemy to have a glimmer of hope to save those closest to her. 

Waverly stuck - Wynonna Earp Season 4 Episode 2

Meanwhile, the rise of a new threat made everyone think that the world was about to be decimated by the dark forces. 

Elsewhere, a surprise reunion came at a hefty price for everyone involved. 

Watch Wynonna Earp Season 4 Episode 2 Online

Use the video above to watch Wynonna Earp online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

13 TV Shows That Need To Crossover
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Wynonna Earp Season 4 Episode 2 Quotes

Wynonna: Those things are everywhere.
Rachel: Those things used to be brilliant physicists. They were working on an interdimensional gateway.
Wynonna: To the Garden?
Rachel: Whatever it was Black Badge was trying to weaponize it. once they actually got the thing to open, BBD panicked and gassed everyone.
Wynonna: It’s the 2005 chili cook off all over again, minus the edibles I scored and riding ‘Hollaback Girl’ on repeat.
Rachel: You might be even weirder than me, and my best friend for six months has been a rat.

Doc: You are here.
Eve (as Nicole): I am.
Doc: But how are you here? And, uh, why did your garments not accompany you?
Eve (as Nicole): Ahhh. Ahhhh. Oh my god, don’t look at me.
Doc: I was not.
Eve (as Nicole): Do not look at me.
Doc: I would never. Although, Sheriff Haught, I have seen many fine form women in my lifetime.
Eve (as Nicole): No, nope.
Doc: This is nothing to me. This is merely water off a duck’s back.
Eve (as Nicole): I am not a damn duck, so stop talking and find me something to wear.

Wynonna Earp Season 4 Episode 2

Wynonna Earp Season 4 Episode 2 Photos

Nicole appear - Wynonna Earp Season 4 Episode 2
Waverly stuck - Wynonna Earp Season 4 Episode 2
Reunion price - Wynonna Earp Season 4 Episode 2
Wynonna work - Wynonna Earp Season 4 Episode 2
Jeremy - Wynonna Earp Season 4 Episode 2
Bloody Doc - Wynonna Earp Season 4 Episode 2
  1. Wynonna Earp
  2. Wynonna Earp Season 4
  3. Wynonna Earp Season 4 Episode 2
  4. Watch Wynonna Earp Online: Season 4 Episode 2