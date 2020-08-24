Watch Wynonna Earp Online: Season 4 Episode 5

at .

Was it really game over for the Deadly Deal?

On Wynonna Earp Season 4 Episode 5, things took a dangerous turn when a mission to get payback resulted in a big loss. 

Doc at the Homestead - Wynonna Earp Season 4 Episode 5

With Wynonna's determination to save her sister higher than ever, she had to make a fateful decision. 

Meanwhile, the Secret Garden continued to cause problems for the survivors. 

What did it mean?

Wynonna Earp Season 4 Episode 5 Quotes

Doc: Morning.
Wynonna: What are you doing sneaking around my barn?
Doc: What are you doing sleeping with a pistol under your pillow?
Wynonna: It’s my bedroom. I’ll ask the questions.
Doc: I’ve been keeping watch.
Wynonna: Over me?
Doc: Over all of you. As of late, we have been under siege.
Wynonna: Hey, fastest gunslinger in the west, I outdrew you.
Doc: I did not draw at all.
Wynonna: You ever been outdrawn?
Doc: Honestly, nope.
Wynonna: Do you not need to sleep anymore, now that you’re…
Doc: It’s one of the benefits of my condition.
Wynonna: We don’t talk about that anymore.
Doc: There is much that we fail to discuss.
Wynonna: Talking is overrated. Doc, did you eat another fireman?

Wynonna: Whoa, boner alert.
Nicole: Yeah, you look pretty good too, sis.
Wynonna: Yeah, we can get it. You ready?
Nicole: Ready? I feel like I’ve been waiting my whole life.
Wynonna: C’mon.
Nicole: I can’t believe I’m walking down the aisle to become Waverly Earp’s wife.
Wynonna: Well, you sacrificed a lot to keep this place safe.
Nicole: Well, this place is my home, and you guys are my family.

Wynonna Earp Season 4 Episode 5

